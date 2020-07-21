Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Companies >Company Results >Axis Bank Q1 profit drops 19% as provisions rise; 9% loans under moratorium
Axis Bank's profit was slightly lower than 1,165 crore estimated by a Bloomberg poll of 14 analysts.

Axis Bank Q1 profit drops 19% as provisions rise; 9% loans under moratorium

2 min read . 05:43 PM IST Shayan Ghosh

  • The bank total provisions and contingencies stood at 4,416.42 crore, up 15.7% year-on-year. However, provisions were down from 7,730 crore in the sequential quarter

Mumbai: Private sector lender Axis Bank on Tuesday reported a net profit of 1,112.17 crore in the June quarter, down 18.8% from a year ago, owing to higher provisions.

Mumbai: Private sector lender Axis Bank on Tuesday reported a net profit of 1,112.17 crore in the June quarter, down 18.8% from a year ago, owing to higher provisions.

The bank total provisions and contingencies stood at 4,416.42 crore, up 15.7% year-on-year. However, provisions were down from 7,730 crore in the sequential quarter.

The bank total provisions and contingencies stood at 4,416.42 crore, up 15.7% year-on-year. However, provisions were down from 7,730 crore in the sequential quarter.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The bank said 9% of its loans by value are under moratorium as on 30 June.

Its profit was slightly lower than 1,165 crore estimated by a Bloomberg poll of 14 analysts.

The net interest income (NII) -- difference between interest earned and interest expended -- increased 20% y-o-y to 6,985 crore and its net interest margin (NIM) – a key measure of profitability – stood at 3.4%, unchanged from the same period last year and down 15 bps sequentially. Axis Bank’s other income, which includes fee, trading profit and miscellaneous income, fell 33% y-o-y to 2,586.68 crore in the three months to June.

The bank’s gross non-performing assets (NPAs) ratio -- bad loans as a percentage of gross advances -- were at 4.72% in Q1 FY21, down 53 bps y-o-y and down 14 bps sequentially. Post-provisions, the net NPA ratio was at 1.23% in Q1, against 1.56% in the March quarter of FY20 and 2.04% in the year-ago quarter.

The bank saw total slippages of 2,218 crore in Q1 FY21, compared to 3,920 crore in Q4 FY20 and 4,798 crore in Q1 FY20. Slippages from the loan book were at 2,011 crore and that from investment exposures stood at 207 crore. Corporate slippages stood at 1,355 crore and recoveries and upgrades from non-performing assets (NPAs) during the quarter were 608 crore while write-offs were at 2,284 crore.

Axis Bank’s total advances including Targeted Long Term Repo Operation (TLTRO) investments grew 17% y-o-y to 5.79 trillion as on 30 June. The bank’s loan to deposit ratio stood at 89% and retail loans grew 16% y-o-y to 2.98 trillion, accounting for 53% of the net advances of the bank. The share of secured loans was 81% with home loans comprising 36% of the retail book.

On Tuesday, shares of the bank rose 2.86% to close at 446.2 on the BSE.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated