Axis Bank Q1 profit drops 19% as provisions rise; 9% loans under moratorium

The bank saw total slippages of ₹2,218 crore in Q1 FY21, compared to ₹3,920 crore in Q4 FY20 and ₹4,798 crore in Q1 FY20. Slippages from the loan book were at ₹2,011 crore and that from investment exposures stood at ₹207 crore. Corporate slippages stood at ₹1,355 crore and recoveries and upgrades from non-performing assets (NPAs) during the quarter were ₹608 crore while write-offs were at ₹2,284 crore.