Axis Bank Q1 Result: Net profit jumps 41% to ₹5,797 crore; NII up by 27%2 min read 26 Jul 2023, 04:13 PM IST
Axis Bank Q1 Result: The net interest income (NII) of the bank jumped 27% from ₹9,384 crore in Q1FY23 to ₹11,958 crore during the quarter ending June 2023
Axis Bank released its Q1 results on Wednesday and reported a net consolidated profit of ₹5,797 crore which was 41% higher than ₹4,125 crore reported during the corresponding quarter in the previous fiscal. The net interest income (NII) of the bank jumped 27% from ₹9,384 crore in Q1FY23 to ₹11,958 crore during the quarter ending June 2023. Net interest margin (NIM) for Q1FY24 stood at 4.10%, up 50 bps (YoY).
