Axis Bank released its Q1 results on Wednesday and reported a net consolidated profit of ₹5,797 crore which was 41% higher than ₹4,125 crore reported during the corresponding quarter in the previous fiscal. The net interest income (NII) of the bank jumped 27% from ₹9,384 crore in Q1FY23 to ₹11,958 crore during the quarter ending June 2023. Net interest margin (NIM) for Q1FY24 stood at 4.10%, up 50 bps (YoY).

The operating profit of the Axis Bank for the quarter grew 50% (YoY) to 8,814 crores with Core Operating profit growing 27% (YoY) to 8,295 crores.

36% jump in interest income

During the April-June quarter, the interest income reached ₹25,556.77 crore, marking a significant increase of 36% compared to ₹18,728.65 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year. In terms of interest expenses, the company paid ₹13,598 crore during the reporting quarter, showing a substantial year-on-year growth of over 45% from ₹9,344.64 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY23.

Asset Quality

During Q1, the Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPA) of Axis Bank were 1.96% compared to 2.02% during the corresponding quarter previous fiscal. The Net Non-Performing Asses (NNPA) were at 0.41 % compared to 0.39% in Q1FY23. The bank recovered ₹554 crore from the written-off accounts, the release from Axis Bank said.

During the Q1 Axis Bank wrote off NPAs aggregating 2,131 crores. Reported net slippages in the quarter adjusted for recoveries from the written off pool was 1,131 crores, of which retail was 1,639 crores, CBG was negative 10 crores and Wholesale was negative 498 crores.

Gross slippages during the quarter were 3,990 crores, compared to 3,375 crores in Q4FY23 and 3,684 crores in Q1FY23. Recoveries and upgrades from NPAs during the quarter were 2,305 crores.

“We are striving to create a distinctive new age bank that provides seamless banking solutions to customers, giving wings to their financial dreams and aspirations. We have been constantly raising the bar - strengthening our digital capabilities and building on our robust pipeline of products and services while keeping customer centricity at the core of every initiative," said Amitabh Chaudhry, MD&CEO, Axis Bank said.

"With India’s strong macro environment supporting growth and providing abundant opportunities, we are geared up and confident of delivering sustainable growth across all our priority businesses," he added.

The Q1 results were declared in the post market hours and the shares of Axis Bank settled 1.37% higher at ₹975.70 apiece on Wednesday.