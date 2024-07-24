Axis Bank Q1 Results: Net profit rises 4% to ₹6,035 crore, NII up 12% YoY; 5 key highlights
- Axis Bank Q1 Results: The leading private lender's net interest income rose 12 per cent in the April-June quarter of FY25
Axis Bank Q1 Results: Axis Bank announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q1FY25) on Wednesday, July 24, reporting a rise of four per cent in net profit at ₹6,035 crore, compared to ₹5,797 crore in the corresponding period last year
