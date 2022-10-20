Axis Bank Q2 results: Lender clocks profit of ₹5,330 cr, up 70% YoY; NII rises 31%1 min read . 05:12 PM IST
- Axis Bank Q2 results: The lender's net interest margin or NIM for Q2FY23 stood at 3.96%, up 57 YOY, the bank said in a BSE filing
India's third largest private sector lender Axis Bank on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹5,330 crore for the quarter ended September 2022, as against ₹3,133 crore in the year-ago quarter.
India's third largest private sector lender Axis Bank on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹5,330 crore for the quarter ended September 2022, as against ₹3,133 crore in the year-ago quarter.
The lender's net interest income (NII) grew 31% year-on-year to ₹10,360 crore from ₹7,901 crore in the last year quarter.
The lender's net interest income (NII) grew 31% year-on-year to ₹10,360 crore from ₹7,901 crore in the last year quarter.
Net interest margin (NIM) for Q2FY23 came at 3.96%, up 57 YOY and 36 QOQ, the private lender said in a BSE filing.
Net interest margin (NIM) for Q2FY23 came at 3.96%, up 57 YOY and 36 QOQ, the private lender said in a BSE filing.
Ahead of the results today, Axis Bank shares closed at ₹824.20 apiece, down 0.68% on the NSE.
Ahead of the results today, Axis Bank shares closed at ₹824.20 apiece, down 0.68% on the NSE.
The lender's reported Gross NPA and Net NPA levels were 2.50% and 0.51%, respectively, as on 30 September, 2022.
The lender's reported Gross NPA and Net NPA levels were 2.50% and 0.51%, respectively, as on 30 September, 2022.
The bank's specific loan loss provisions for the quarter under review declined by 19% to ₹751 crore from ₹927 crores in the year-ago period.
The bank's specific loan loss provisions for the quarter under review declined by 19% to ₹751 crore from ₹927 crores in the year-ago period.
The lender has not utilised Covid-19 provisions during the quarter. The bank holds cumulative provisions (standard + additional other than NPA) of ₹11,625 crore at the end of the September quarter.
The lender has not utilised Covid-19 provisions during the quarter. The bank holds cumulative provisions (standard + additional other than NPA) of ₹11,625 crore at the end of the September quarter.
It is pertinent to note that this is over and above the NPA provisioning included in our PCR calculations, the bank said in a statement.
It is pertinent to note that this is over and above the NPA provisioning included in our PCR calculations, the bank said in a statement.
“These cumulative provisions translate to a standard asset coverage of 1.60% as on 30th September, 2022. On an aggregated basis, our provision coverage ratio (including specific + standard + additional + Covid provisions) stands at 138% of GNPA as on 30th September, 2022," Axis Bank said.
“These cumulative provisions translate to a standard asset coverage of 1.60% as on 30th September, 2022. On an aggregated basis, our provision coverage ratio (including specific + standard + additional + Covid provisions) stands at 138% of GNPA as on 30th September, 2022," Axis Bank said.
Meanwhile, credit cost for the quarter ended 30 September, 2022 stood at 0.38%, declining by 16 bps YOY.
Meanwhile, credit cost for the quarter ended 30 September, 2022 stood at 0.38%, declining by 16 bps YOY.
The total deposits grew by 10% YOY on quarterly average balance (QAB) basis as well as on period end basis, the bank stated.
The total deposits grew by 10% YOY on quarterly average balance (QAB) basis as well as on period end basis, the bank stated.