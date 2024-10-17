Axis Bank Q2 Results: Net profit rises 18% on year to ₹6,917.57 crore

  • Axis Bank Q2 Results: Net profit rises 18% on year to 6,917.57 crore

Published17 Oct 2024, 03:52 PM IST
Axis Bank Q2 Results: Axis Bank announced its July-September quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q2FY25) on Thursday, October 17, reporting a rise of 18% in net profit at 6,917.57 crore, compared to 5,863.56 crore in the corresponding period last year. The private sector lender's net interest income (NII)-the difference between interest earned and paid-rose 9.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to 1,3483.2 crore, compared to 1,2314.56 crore in the year-ago period.

(more to come)

First Published:17 Oct 2024, 03:52 PM IST
