Axis Bank Q2 Results: Net profit rises 18% on year to ₹6,917.57 crore

Axis Bank Q2 Results: Axis Bank announced its July-September quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q2FY25) on Thursday, October 17, reporting a rise of 18% in net profit at ₹6,917.57 crore, compared to ₹5,863.56 crore in the corresponding period last year. The private sector lender's net interest income (NII)-the difference between interest earned and paid-rose 9.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹1,3483.2 crore, compared to ₹1,2314.56 crore in the year-ago period.

