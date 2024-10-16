Axis Bank Q2 results preview: PAT likely to surge 8-9% YoY, NII to rise 11%

In the previous June quarter, Axis Bank posted a net profit of 6,035 crore, reflecting a 4 per cent year-on-year increase, while net interest income grew by 12 per cent to 13,448 crore.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published16 Oct 2024, 09:55 PM IST
Axis Bank Q2 results preview: PAT likely to surge 8-9% YoY, NII to rise 11%
Axis Bank Q2 results preview: PAT likely to surge 8-9% YoY, NII to rise 11%(REUTERS)

Private sector lender Axis Bank is expected to report an 8-9 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit for the quarter ending September 2024. This rise in profit is attributed to growth in net interest income (NII), non-interest income, and reduced slippages.

According to the average estimate from five brokerages, NII for the second quarter is projected to grow by 10 percent year-on-year. While slippages are anticipated to increase by 29 per cent year-on-year, they are expected to decline by 12 per cent compared to the previous quarter.

Loan growth for the quarter is expected to be modest, with a 2 per cent increase quarter-on-quarter, but a stronger 11 per cent rise year-on-year.

Also Read | Bajaj Auto Q2 Results: Net profit up 9.2%, revenue tops ₹13k cr for first time

In the previous June quarter, Axis Bank posted a net profit of 6,035 crore, reflecting a 4 per cent year-on-year increase, while net interest income grew by 12 per cent to 13,448 crore.

What brokerages expect from Axis Bank Q2 FY25?

Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities NIM to be stable around 3.8 per cent. “We are building loan growth of 11 per cent YoY (2 per cent QoQ). We expect NIM to be stable (3.8 per cent) QoQ as we are past the re-pricing of funds. Fee income growth should be sluggish, reflecting weak loan growth,” the firm said.

It further added, “We expect slippages of 5000 crore (2 per cent of loans), mostly led by retail. Key discussion areas: slippages, especially from the unsecured segment, deposit mobilization and NIM progression.”

In the same quarter of the previous year (Q2 FY24), Axis Bank reported a net profit of 5,863.6 crore, while in the previous quarter of the current financial year (Q1 FY25), the profit stood at 6,034.6 crore.

Also Read | L&T Tech Services Q2 Results: Net profit rises 1.3% to ₹319.6 crore

Motilal Oswal Financial, a domestic brokerage, projects Axis Bank's profit after tax for Q2 at 6,630 crore, reflecting a 13 per cent year-on-year increase. On the operational front, MOFSL anticipates net interest income (NII) to grow by approximately 11 per cent year-on-year to 13,630 crore.

With 'Other income' estimated at 6,070 crore, Axis Bank's 'Total income' at the end of Q2 FY25 could reach 19,700 crore, according to MOFSL.

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:16 Oct 2024, 09:55 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsAxis Bank Q2 results preview: PAT likely to surge 8-9% YoY, NII to rise 11%

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    155.25
    03:58 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -0.4 (-0.26%)

    Tata Power share price

    460.35
    03:58 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -3.15 (-0.68%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    350.85
    03:57 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    1.65 (0.47%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    285.65
    03:49 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -3.15 (-1.09%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    HDFC Asset Management Company share price

    4,813.30
    03:29 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    264.65 (5.82%)

    Page Industries share price

    46,699.00
    03:29 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    409.95 (0.89%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    15,294.00
    03:29 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -107.7 (-0.7%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,856.00
    03:29 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -14.05 (-0.75%)
    More from 52 Week High

    KEI Industries share price

    4,381.40
    03:52 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -305.5 (-6.52%)

    Oil India share price

    526.95
    03:56 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -32.35 (-5.78%)

    Cochin Shipyard share price

    1,588.50
    03:59 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -83.5 (-4.99%)

    ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India share price

    14,898.50
    03:29 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -772.05 (-4.93%)
    More from Top Losers

    UTI Asset Management Company share price

    1,326.20
    03:52 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    93.5 (7.58%)

    Railtel Corporation Of India share price

    438.75
    03:50 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    30.65 (7.51%)

    Amber Enterprises India share price

    5,482.90
    03:54 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    318.95 (6.18%)

    Nuvama Wealth Management share price

    7,327.40
    03:51 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    425.8 (6.17%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,405.00-220.00
      Chennai
      77,411.00-220.00
      Delhi
      77,563.00-220.00
      Kolkata
      77,415.00-220.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.