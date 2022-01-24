Private lender Axis Bank on Monday reported a 224% year-on-year (YoY) rise in standalone net profit at ₹3,614 crore for the December quarter (Q3FY22) compared with a profit of ₹1,116.6 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, Axis Bank's profit registered a 15% growth.

The private sector lender's net interest income rose 17% over a year ago to ₹8,653 crore. Other income stood at ₹3,840 crore, up 31% YoY.

The bank's retail loans grew 18% YoY and 6% QOQ to ₹3,67,494 crore and accounted for 55% of the net advances.

"The share of secured retail loans was about 80 per cent, with home loans comprising 37 per cent of the retail book. Disbursements in retail segment were up 37 per cent YoY and 19 per cent QoQ. SME loan book grew 20 per cent YoY and 9 per cent QoQ to ₹67,909 crore," the bank said in a regulatory filing.

The gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declined 138 basis points YoY and 36 basis points QoQ to 3.17%, while net NPAs fell 28 basis points YoY and 17 basis points QoQ to 0.91%.

Axis Bank shares closed 1.29% down before the results were announced compared with a 2.66% decline in the Nifty 50.

