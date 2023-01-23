Axis Bank Q3 update: Net profit at ₹5,853 cr, up 62%; provisions pick up1 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 04:02 PM IST
- During the second quarter, Axis Bank posted a net profit of ₹5,330 crore up by 70% YoY, and net interest income (NII) of ₹10,360 crore surging by 31% YoY.
One of the leading private lender, Axis Bank announced its financial results for the third quarter ending December 31, 2022 (Q3FY23) period. The bank posted a strong growth of 62% year-on-year growth in net profit to ₹5,853.1 crore in Q3FY23. However, in the quarter, the bank's provisions scaled up sharply on quarter-on-quarter basis, but asset quality improves further.
