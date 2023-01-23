Axis Bank Q3 update: Net profit at 5,853 cr, up 62%; provisions pick up

One of the leading private lender, Axis Bank announced its financial results for the third quarter ending December 31, 2022 (Q3FY23) period. The bank posted a strong growth of 62% year-on-year growth in net profit to ₹5,853.1 crore in Q3FY23. However, in the quarter, the bank's provisions scaled up sharply on quarter-on-quarter basis, but asset quality improves further.
One of the leading private lender, Axis Bank announced its financial results for the third quarter ending December 31, 2022 (Q3FY23) period. The bank posted a strong growth of 62% year-on-year growth in net profit to ₹5,853.1 crore in Q3FY23. However, in the quarter, the bank's provisions scaled up sharply on quarter-on-quarter basis, but asset quality improves further.
During the second quarter, Axis Bank posted a net profit of ₹5,330 crore up by 70% YoY, and net interest income (NII) of ₹10,360 crore surging by 31% YoY. Net interest margin (NIM) for Q2FY23 came at 3.96%, up 57 YOY and 36 QOQ. Provisions dropped to ₹550 crore, as against ₹1,735 crore a year ago. Meanwhile, asset quality improved with the gross non-performing asset ratio declining to 2.5% as of 30 September 2022, from 2.76% a quarter ago and 3.53% a year ago.
During the second quarter, Axis Bank posted a net profit of ₹5,330 crore up by 70% YoY, and net interest income (NII) of ₹10,360 crore surging by 31% YoY. Net interest margin (NIM) for Q2FY23 came at 3.96%, up 57 YOY and 36 QOQ. Provisions dropped to ₹550 crore, as against ₹1,735 crore a year ago. Meanwhile, asset quality improved with the gross non-performing asset ratio declining to 2.5% as of 30 September 2022, from 2.76% a quarter ago and 3.53% a year ago.
Catch all the Corporate news
and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates
& Live Business News
.