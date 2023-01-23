Axis Bank Q3 update: Net profit at 5,853 cr, up 62%; provisions pick up

During the second quarter, Axis Bank posted a net profit of ₹5,330 crore up by 70% YoY, and net interest income (NII) of ₹10,360 crore surging by 31% YoY. Net interest margin (NIM) for Q2FY23 came at 3.96%, up 57 YOY and 36 QOQ. Provisions dropped to ₹550 crore, as against ₹1,735 crore a year ago. Meanwhile, asset quality improved with the gross non-performing asset ratio declining to 2.5% as of 30 September 2022, from 2.76% a quarter ago and 3.53% a year ago.