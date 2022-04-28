Private lender Axis Bank reported a 54% growth in net profit at ₹4,118 crore for the March quarter, helped by higher net interest income. The Bank had clocked a profit of ₹2,677 crore in the same quarter last year.

The lender's net interest income (NII) — the difference between interest earned and the same it pays out — rose 17% to ₹8,819 crore for the quarter under review. It was ₹7,555 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.

On Thursday, Axis Bank shares closed 1.38% higher at ₹776.50 apiece on NSE.

Meanwhile, the net interest margin (NIM) for the quarter stood at 3.49%. The Bank’s operating profit for the quarter grew 13% year-on-year to ₹6,466 crore during the fourth quarter.

On the asset quality front, gross non-performing assets (GNPA) came in at 2.82%, down by 88 basis points year-on-year and 35 basis points sequentially. The net NPAs stood at 0.73%.

Specific loan loss provisions for March quarter were ₹602 crore compared to ₹790 crore in the previous December quarter. Gross slippages during the quarter were ₹3,981 crore, compared to ₹4,147 crore in the December quarter and ₹5,285 crore in Q4FY21.

The Board has also recommended dividend of ₹1 per equity share for the year ended 31 March, 2022.

The non-interest income during the quarter increased 19% over last year to ₹4,223 crore, while fee income grew by 11% year-on-year.