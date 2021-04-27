Mumbai: Axis Bank on Tuesday reported its highest-ever quarterly standalone net profit of ₹2,677 crore in the March quarter on the back of lower provisioning. The private lender had reported a loss of ₹1,387.8 crore in the year ago quarter.

A Bloomberg poll of 13 analysts had estimated a profit of ₹1,912.4 crore.

Net interest income (NII), the difference between interest earned and interest expended, grew 11% year-on-year (y-o-y) to ₹7,554.98 crore for the quarter ended 31 March. Net interest margin (NIM) for Q4 was at 3.56% as against 3.55% a year earlier.

Provisions fell 57.37% during the March quarter to ₹3,294.98 crore against ₹7,730.02 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

As on 31 March, the bank’s provision coverage, as a proportion of gross NPAs stood at 72%, compared to 69% a year ago and 75% as on 31 December.

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) as a percentage of total loans declined to 3.7% as compared to 4.86% a year ago and 3.44% in the quarter ended December.

Net NPAs fell to 1.05% from 1.56% in the same quarter last year and 0.74% in the previous quarter.

Non-interest income rose 17.13% to ₹4,668.3 crore for the March quarter.

Total advances during the March quarter grew 9.15% y-o-y to ₹6.24 trillion and deposits rose 10.5% y-o-y to ₹7.07 trillion.

Shares of Axis Bank closed at ₹699.30 on the BSE on Tuesday, down 0.16% from its previous close, while the benchmark index Sensex gained 1.15%.

