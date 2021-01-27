Axis Bank's Q3 profit drops 36% as provisions climb

Axis Bank Ltd on Wednesday reported a 36% year-on-year (y-o-y) drop in net profit to ₹1,117 crore in the December quarter on account of higher provisions.

Provisions in Q3 FY21 stood at ₹4,604 crore, up 33% from the same period last year. The private lender’s profit was lower than ₹2,356.4 crore estimated by a Bloomberg poll of 14 analysts. Its net interest income (NII) – difference between interest earned and expended -- rose 14% to ₹7,373 crore in the three months to December. Its domestic net interest margin (NIM), an important metric of profitability, stood at 3.72%, up 1 basis point from the sequential quarter.

“FY22 is should be a look forward year for the bank," said Puneet Sharma, chief financial officer, Axis Bank.

The bank said it has approved debt recast of ₹2,709 crore under the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) 6 August circular. Of this, recast in ₹396 crore worth of loans has already been implemented by 31 December 2020.

“We had stated in the last call that we expect every restructuring request that is approved to come out of the BB book and that is exactly what has happened. So, recast book is a subset of the BB and below book in that sense" said Amitabh Chaudhry, chief executive, Axis Bank.

The bank’s gross non-performing assets (NPAs) ratio—bad loans as a percentage of gross advances—stood at 3.44%, down 156 bps y-o-y and 74 bps sequentially. Had it not been for the Supreme Court order on 3 December, the bank’s gross bad loans would have risen to 4.55%.

Axis Bank’s total advances including targeted long term repo operation (TLTRO) investments grew 9% y-o-y to ₹6 trillion as on 31 December 2020. Its retail loans grew 9% y-o-y to ₹3.17 trillion and accounted for 55% of the net advances of the bank. The share of secured loans was 81%, with home loans comprising 36% of the retail book, it said.

“The retail disbursements were the highest we have seen in our history in Q3 and if the run rate continues, we will continue to see credit growth going into the fourth quarter," said Chaudhry.

He added that as far as wholesale is concerned, the bank is cognizant of the fact that lot of banks are running after certain assets, but Axis Bank does not want to chase down the price.

“If we really wanted the loan book to grow, we could have quoted a lower price and shown growth. We want to be prudent and apply a lot of rigour to some of these transactions and because of that we have seen quite a few repayments happen in the third quarter," said Chaudhry.

Axis Bank’s total deposits grew by 11% to ₹6.54 trillion.

On Wednesday, shares of the bank lost 4.05% to close at ₹631.90 on the BSE.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via