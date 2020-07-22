Axis raises provisions; Q1 net profit dips 19%

MUMBAI : With the coronavirus pandemic continuing to cloud loan recoveries, private lender Axis Bank is turning conservative and raising its provisions.

The bank’s earnings released on Tuesday showed excess provisions of ₹6,898 crore and a provision coverage ratio (PCR) of 75% as on 30 June, rising from 69% as on 31 March. The bank made incremental provisions of ₹733 crore in Q1 FY21 towards covid-19.

Axis Bank said it has taken a conservative approach during the quarter in three areas—changes in accounting policies; increase in provisions on standard investments, red-flagged accounts and covid-19 provisions; and interest recognition for net interest income (NII).

Amitabh Chaudhry, chief executive, Axis Bank, said, “With these changes, we believe we are now at the conservative end of accounting choices. The aggregate impact of the aforementioned changes on the financials of Q1FY21 on pre-provision profit, profit before tax and profit after tax is ₹307 crore, ₹660 crore and ₹513 crore, respectively."

The bank reported a net profit of ₹1,112.17 crore for the June quarter, down 18.8% from the same period last year, due to higher provisions.

“We continue on our journey of being a more prudent and conservative franchise. In these uncertain times, our balance sheet strengthening continues," said Chaudhry.

The bank’s profit was slightly lower than the ₹1,165 crore estimated by a Bloomberg poll of 14 analysts. Net interest income, or the difference between interest earned and interest expended, increased 20% y-o-y to ₹6,985 crore and net interest margin, a key measure of profitability, stood at 3.4%, unchanged from the same period last year, but down 15 basis points (bps) sequentially. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

Axis Bank’s other income, which includes fee, trading profit and miscellaneous income, fell 33% y-o-y to ₹2,586.68 crore in the quarter.

As of 30 June, 9.7% of its total loan book, by value, was under moratorium. The bank had earlier said 25-28% of its loan book was under moratorium as on 25 April.

The bank’s gross non-performing assets (NPAs) ratio—bad loans as a percentage of gross advances—was at 4.72% in Q1 FY21, down 53 bps y-o-y, and down 14 bps sequentially. Post-provisions, the net NPA ratio was at 1.23% in Q1, against 1.56% in the March quarter of FY20 and 2.04% a year earlier.

The bank saw total slippages of ₹2,218 crore in Q1 FY21, compared to ₹3,920 crore in Q4 FY20 and ₹4,798 crore in Q1 FY20. Slippages from the loan book were at ₹2,011 crore and that from investment exposures stood at ₹207 crore. Corporate slippages stood at ₹1,355 crore and recoveries and upgrades from NPAs were ₹608 crore, while write-offs stood at ₹2,284 crore.

Axis Bank’s total advances including investments in targeted loan term repo operations papers grew 17% y-o-y to ₹5.79 trillion as on 30 June. The loan to deposit ratio stood at 89% and retail loans grew 16% y-o-y to ₹2.98 trillion, accounting for 53% of net advances. The share of secured loans was 81% with home loans comprising 36% of the retail book.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via