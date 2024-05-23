Axiscades Technologies Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 45.37% YOY

Axiscades Technologies Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 14.52% YoY & profit decreased by 45.37% YoY

Axiscades Technologies Q4 Results Live : Axiscades Technologies announced their Q4 results on 20 May, 2024, revealing a 14.52% increase in revenue and a significant 45.37% decrease in profit compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also reported a 10.44% revenue growth and a 17.24% profit increase when compared to the previous quarter.

However, the Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a 1.77% increase quarter-on-quarter and a substantial 57.97% increase year-on-year.

Similarly, the operating income showed a positive 9.94% growth from the previous quarter but a notable 38.83% decline from the same quarter last year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 were reported at ₹1.95, reflecting a significant 53.25% decrease year-on-year.

In terms of returns, Axiscades Technologies delivered -9.15% in the last 1 week, -3.33% in the last 6 months, and -15.31% year-to-date.

The company currently holds a market capitalization of ₹2264.57 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹850 & ₹346.05 respectively.

Axiscades Technologies Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 255.65 231.48 +10.44% 223.24 +14.52% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 134.9 132.55 +1.77% 85.4 +57.97% Depreciation/ Amortization 9.52 8.49 +12.08% 6.71 +41.9% Total Operating Expense 232.84 210.73 +10.49% 185.95 +25.21% Operating Income 22.81 20.75 +9.94% 37.29 -38.83% Net Income Before Taxes 15.92 11.03 +44.35% 26.98 -41% Net Income 8.71 7.43 +17.24% 15.94 -45.37% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.95 1.93 +1.06% 4.17 -53.25%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹8.71Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹255.65Cr

