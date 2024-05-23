Axiscades Technologies Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 45.37% YOY

Axiscades Technologies Q4 Results Live : Axiscades Technologies announced their Q4 results on 20 May, 2024, revealing a 14.52% increase in revenue and a significant 45.37% decrease in profit compared to the same quarter last year.
The company also reported a 10.44% revenue growth and a 17.24% profit increase when compared to the previous quarter.
However, the Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a 1.77% increase quarter-on-quarter and a substantial 57.97% increase year-on-year.
Similarly, the operating income showed a positive 9.94% growth from the previous quarter but a notable 38.83% decline from the same quarter last year.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 were reported at ₹1.95, reflecting a significant 53.25% decrease year-on-year.
In terms of returns, Axiscades Technologies delivered -9.15% in the last 1 week, -3.33% in the last 6 months, and -15.31% year-to-date.
The company currently holds a market capitalization of ₹2264.57 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹850 & ₹346.05 respectively.
Axiscades Technologies Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|255.65
|231.48
|+10.44%
|223.24
|+14.52%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|134.9
|132.55
|+1.77%
|85.4
|+57.97%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|9.52
|8.49
|+12.08%
|6.71
|+41.9%
|Total Operating Expense
|232.84
|210.73
|+10.49%
|185.95
|+25.21%
|Operating Income
|22.81
|20.75
|+9.94%
|37.29
|-38.83%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|15.92
|11.03
|+44.35%
|26.98
|-41%
|Net Income
|8.71
|7.43
|+17.24%
|15.94
|-45.37%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.95
|1.93
|+1.06%
|4.17
|-53.25%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹8.71Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹255.65Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!