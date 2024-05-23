Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Axiscades Technologies Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 45.37% YOY

Axiscades Technologies Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 45.37% YOY

Livemint

Axiscades Technologies Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 14.52% YoY & profit decreased by 45.37% YoY

Axiscades Technologies Q4 Results Live

Axiscades Technologies Q4 Results Live : Axiscades Technologies announced their Q4 results on 20 May, 2024, revealing a 14.52% increase in revenue and a significant 45.37% decrease in profit compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also reported a 10.44% revenue growth and a 17.24% profit increase when compared to the previous quarter.

However, the Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a 1.77% increase quarter-on-quarter and a substantial 57.97% increase year-on-year.

Similarly, the operating income showed a positive 9.94% growth from the previous quarter but a notable 38.83% decline from the same quarter last year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 were reported at 1.95, reflecting a significant 53.25% decrease year-on-year.

In terms of returns, Axiscades Technologies delivered -9.15% in the last 1 week, -3.33% in the last 6 months, and -15.31% year-to-date.

The company currently holds a market capitalization of 2264.57 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 850 & 346.05 respectively.

Axiscades Technologies Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue255.65231.48+10.44%223.24+14.52%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total134.9132.55+1.77%85.4+57.97%
Depreciation/ Amortization9.528.49+12.08%6.71+41.9%
Total Operating Expense232.84210.73+10.49%185.95+25.21%
Operating Income22.8120.75+9.94%37.29-38.83%
Net Income Before Taxes15.9211.03+44.35%26.98-41%
Net Income8.717.43+17.24%15.94-45.37%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.951.93+1.06%4.17-53.25%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹8.71Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹255.65Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.