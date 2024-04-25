Axita Cotton Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 11.54% YOY

Axita Cotton Q4 Results Live : Axita Cotton declared their Q4 results on 23 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 75.59% & the profit decreased by 11.54% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 16.93% and the profit increased by 58.02%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 19.87% q-o-q & decreased by 40.96% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 131.94% q-o-q & increased by 49.43% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.19 for Q4 which decreased by 11.93% Y-o-Y.
Axita Cotton has delivered 6.67% return in the last 1 week, 17% return in last 6 months and -6.8% YTD return.
Currently the Axita Cotton has a market cap of ₹626.11 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹62.25 & ₹18.56 respectively.
Axita Cotton Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|221.03
|266.09
|-16.93%
|125.88
|+75.59%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.41
|0.51
|-19.87%
|0.69
|-40.96%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.35
|0.31
|+12.52%
|0.33
|+6.79%
|Total Operating Expense
|214.14
|263.12
|-18.61%
|121.27
|+76.58%
|Operating Income
|6.88
|2.97
|+131.94%
|4.61
|+49.43%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|6.69
|4.23
|+58.29%
|7.46
|-10.29%
|Net Income
|4.95
|3.13
|+58.02%
|5.6
|-11.54%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.19
|0.13
|+46.15%
|0.22
|-11.93%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹4.95Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹221.03Cr
