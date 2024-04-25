Axita Cotton Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 11.54% YOY

Axita Cotton Q4 Results Live : Axita Cotton declared their Q4 results on 23 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 75.59% & the profit decreased by 11.54% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 16.93% and the profit increased by 58.02%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 19.87% q-o-q & decreased by 40.96% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 131.94% q-o-q & increased by 49.43% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹0.19 for Q4 which decreased by 11.93% Y-o-Y.

Axita Cotton has delivered 6.67% return in the last 1 week, 17% return in last 6 months and -6.8% YTD return.

Currently the Axita Cotton has a market cap of ₹626.11 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹62.25 & ₹18.56 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Axita Cotton Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 221.03 266.09 -16.93% 125.88 +75.59% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.41 0.51 -19.87% 0.69 -40.96% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.35 0.31 +12.52% 0.33 +6.79% Total Operating Expense 214.14 263.12 -18.61% 121.27 +76.58% Operating Income 6.88 2.97 +131.94% 4.61 +49.43% Net Income Before Taxes 6.69 4.23 +58.29% 7.46 -10.29% Net Income 4.95 3.13 +58.02% 5.6 -11.54% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.19 0.13 +46.15% 0.22 -11.93%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹4.95Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹221.03Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!