Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Axita Cotton Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 11.54% YOY

Axita Cotton Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 11.54% YOY

Livemint

Axita Cotton Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 75.59% YoY & profit decreased by 11.54% YoY

Axita Cotton Q4 Results Live

Axita Cotton Q4 Results Live : Axita Cotton declared their Q4 results on 23 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 75.59% & the profit decreased by 11.54% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 16.93% and the profit increased by 58.02%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 19.87% q-o-q & decreased by 40.96% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 131.94% q-o-q & increased by 49.43% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.19 for Q4 which decreased by 11.93% Y-o-Y.

Axita Cotton has delivered 6.67% return in the last 1 week, 17% return in last 6 months and -6.8% YTD return.

Currently the Axita Cotton has a market cap of 626.11 Cr and 52wk high/low of 62.25 & 18.56 respectively.

Axita Cotton Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue221.03266.09-16.93%125.88+75.59%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.410.51-19.87%0.69-40.96%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.350.31+12.52%0.33+6.79%
Total Operating Expense214.14263.12-18.61%121.27+76.58%
Operating Income6.882.97+131.94%4.61+49.43%
Net Income Before Taxes6.694.23+58.29%7.46-10.29%
Net Income4.953.13+58.02%5.6-11.54%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.190.13+46.15%0.22-11.93%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹4.95Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹221.03Cr

