Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Axtel Industries Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 52.09% YOY

Axtel Industries Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 52.09% YOY

Livemint

Axtel Industries Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 22.53% YoY & profit decreased by 52.09% YoY

Axtel Industries Q4 Results Live

Axtel Industries Q4 Results Live : Axtel Industries declared their Q4 results on 03 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 22.53% & the profit decreased by 52.09% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 3.04% and the profit decreased by 44.55%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.84% q-o-q & increased by 19.02% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 43.47% q-o-q & decreased by 46.37% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 3.29 for Q4 which decreased by 51.97% Y-o-Y.

Axtel Industries has delivered 0.78% return in the last 1 week, 1.76% return in the last 6 months, and 14.21% YTD return.

Currently, Axtel Industries has a market cap of 1049.9 Cr and 52wk high/low of 850.3 & 256.75 respectively.

Axtel Industries Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue52.1653.79-3.04%67.33-22.53%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total10.219.74+4.84%8.58+19.02%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.980.77+27.34%0.63+55.36%
Total Operating Expense45.4341.89+8.45%54.78-17.07%
Operating Income6.7311.91-43.47%12.55-46.37%
Net Income Before Taxes6.9312.17-43.02%14.36-51.72%
Net Income5.319.58-44.55%11.09-52.09%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.295.93-44.52%6.85-51.97%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹5.31Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹52.16Cr

