Axtel Industries Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 52.09% YOY

Axtel Industries Q4 Results Live : Axtel Industries declared their Q4 results on 03 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 22.53% & the profit decreased by 52.09% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 3.04% and the profit decreased by 44.55%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.84% q-o-q & increased by 19.02% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 43.47% q-o-q & decreased by 46.37% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹3.29 for Q4 which decreased by 51.97% Y-o-Y.
Axtel Industries has delivered 0.78% return in the last 1 week, 1.76% return in the last 6 months, and 14.21% YTD return.
Currently, Axtel Industries has a market cap of ₹1049.9 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹850.3 & ₹256.75 respectively.
Axtel Industries Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|52.16
|53.79
|-3.04%
|67.33
|-22.53%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|10.21
|9.74
|+4.84%
|8.58
|+19.02%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.98
|0.77
|+27.34%
|0.63
|+55.36%
|Total Operating Expense
|45.43
|41.89
|+8.45%
|54.78
|-17.07%
|Operating Income
|6.73
|11.91
|-43.47%
|12.55
|-46.37%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|6.93
|12.17
|-43.02%
|14.36
|-51.72%
|Net Income
|5.31
|9.58
|-44.55%
|11.09
|-52.09%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.29
|5.93
|-44.52%
|6.85
|-51.97%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹5.31Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹52.16Cr
