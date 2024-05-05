Axtel Industries Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 52.09% YOY

Axtel Industries Q4 Results Live : Axtel Industries declared their Q4 results on 03 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 22.53% & the profit decreased by 52.09% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 3.04% and the profit decreased by 44.55%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.84% q-o-q & increased by 19.02% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 43.47% q-o-q & decreased by 46.37% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹3.29 for Q4 which decreased by 51.97% Y-o-Y.

Axtel Industries has delivered 0.78% return in the last 1 week, 1.76% return in the last 6 months, and 14.21% YTD return.

Currently, Axtel Industries has a market cap of ₹1049.9 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹850.3 & ₹256.75 respectively.

Axtel Industries Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 52.16 53.79 -3.04% 67.33 -22.53% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 10.21 9.74 +4.84% 8.58 +19.02% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.98 0.77 +27.34% 0.63 +55.36% Total Operating Expense 45.43 41.89 +8.45% 54.78 -17.07% Operating Income 6.73 11.91 -43.47% 12.55 -46.37% Net Income Before Taxes 6.93 12.17 -43.02% 14.36 -51.72% Net Income 5.31 9.58 -44.55% 11.09 -52.09% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.29 5.93 -44.52% 6.85 -51.97%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹5.31Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹52.16Cr

