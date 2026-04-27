Aye Finance Q4 profit jumps over 2-fold to ₹86 crore

PTI
Published27 Apr 2026, 04:03 PM IST
Aye Finance Q4 profit jumps over 2-fold to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>86 crore
Aye Finance Q4 profit jumps over 2-fold to ₹86 crore

NBFC Aye Finance on Monday reported a more than two-fold jump in net profit to 86 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31.

The lender had earned net profit of 41 crore during January-March quarter of FY25.

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The total income during the March quarter increased to 545 crore, from 420 crore in the same period of preceding fiscal, Aye Finance said in a regulatory filing.

Interest income too moderated to 440 crore during the period under review, from 349 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

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For the financial year ended March 2026, the company reported annual Profit After Tax (PAT) of 194 crore as against 171 crore in the previous fiscal.

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HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsAye Finance Q4 profit jumps over 2-fold to ₹86 crore
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