Aye Finance Q4 profit jumps over 2-fold to ₹86 crore

NBFC Aye Finance on Monday reported a more than two-fold jump in net profit to ₹86 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31.

The lender had earned net profit of ₹41 crore during January-March quarter of FY25.

The total income during the March quarter increased to ₹545 crore, from ₹420 crore in the same period of preceding fiscal, Aye Finance said in a regulatory filing.

Interest income too moderated to ₹440 crore during the period under review, from ₹349 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

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