Aym Syntex Q3 FY24 results: loss at 0.92Cr, Revenue decreased by 4.53% YoY

Aym Syntex declared their Q3 FY24 results on 05 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 4.53% & the loss came at ₹0.92cr. It is noteworthy that Aym Syntex had declared a profit of ₹0.54cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0.59%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 10.7% q-o-q & increased by 23.52% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 380.43% q-o-q & increased by 12.76% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹0.05 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 48.87% Y-o-Y.

Aym Syntex has delivered -4.45% return in the last 1 week, 17.74% return in the last 6 months, and 16.31% YTD return.

Currently, Aym Syntex has a market cap of ₹413.14 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹92.35 & ₹58 respectively.

Aym Syntex Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 331.39 333.35 -0.59% 347.1 -4.53% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 20.69 18.69 +10.7% 16.75 +23.52% Depreciation/ Amortization 14.85 14.2 +4.58% 14.94 -0.6% Total Operating Expense 322.55 331.51 -2.7% 339.26 -4.93% Operating Income 8.84 1.84 +380.43% 7.84 +12.76% Net Income Before Taxes -1.5 -7.69 +80.49% 0.82 -282.93% Net Income -0.92 -4.94 +81.38% 0.54 -270.37% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.05 -0.3 +116.95% 0.1 -48.87%

