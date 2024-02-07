Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Aym Syntex Q3 FY24 results: loss at 0.92Cr, Revenue decreased by 4.53% YoY

Livemint

Aym Syntex Q3 FY24 Results Live

Aym Syntex declared their Q3 FY24 results on 05 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 4.53% & the loss came at 0.92cr. It is noteworthy that Aym Syntex had declared a profit of 0.54cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0.59%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 10.7% q-o-q & increased by 23.52% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 380.43% q-o-q & increased by 12.76% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.05 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 48.87% Y-o-Y.

Aym Syntex has delivered -4.45% return in the last 1 week, 17.74% return in the last 6 months, and 16.31% YTD return.

Currently, Aym Syntex has a market cap of 413.14 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 92.35 & 58 respectively.

Aym Syntex Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue331.39333.35-0.59%347.1-4.53%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total20.6918.69+10.7%16.75+23.52%
Depreciation/ Amortization14.8514.2+4.58%14.94-0.6%
Total Operating Expense322.55331.51-2.7%339.26-4.93%
Operating Income8.841.84+380.43%7.84+12.76%
Net Income Before Taxes-1.5-7.69+80.49%0.82-282.93%
Net Income-0.92-4.94+81.38%0.54-270.37%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.05-0.3+116.95%0.1-48.87%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-0.92Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹331.39Cr

