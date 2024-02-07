Aym Syntex Q3 FY24 results: loss at 0.92Cr, Revenue decreased by 4.53% YoY

Aym Syntex declared their Q3 FY24 results on 05 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 4.53% & the loss came at ₹0.92cr. It is noteworthy that Aym Syntex had declared a profit of ₹0.54cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0.59%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 10.7% q-o-q & increased by 23.52% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 380.43% q-o-q & increased by 12.76% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.05 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 48.87% Y-o-Y.
Aym Syntex has delivered -4.45% return in the last 1 week, 17.74% return in the last 6 months, and 16.31% YTD return.
Currently, Aym Syntex has a market cap of ₹413.14 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹92.35 & ₹58 respectively.
Aym Syntex Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|331.39
|333.35
|-0.59%
|347.1
|-4.53%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|20.69
|18.69
|+10.7%
|16.75
|+23.52%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|14.85
|14.2
|+4.58%
|14.94
|-0.6%
|Total Operating Expense
|322.55
|331.51
|-2.7%
|339.26
|-4.93%
|Operating Income
|8.84
|1.84
|+380.43%
|7.84
|+12.76%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-1.5
|-7.69
|+80.49%
|0.82
|-282.93%
|Net Income
|-0.92
|-4.94
|+81.38%
|0.54
|-270.37%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.05
|-0.3
|+116.95%
|0.1
|-48.87%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-0.92Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹331.39Cr
