Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Aym Syntex Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 2045.23% YOY

Aym Syntex Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 2045.23% YOY

Livemint

Aym Syntex Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 13.44% YoY & profit increased by 2045.23% YoY

Aym Syntex Q4 Results Live

Aym Syntex Q4 Results Live : Aym Syntex declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The topline increased by 13.44% & the profit increased by 2045.23% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 12.82% and the profit increased by 2203.26%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 8.07% q-o-q & increased by 21.69% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 311.43% q-o-q & increased by 321.14% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2.34 for Q4 which increased by 1217.96% Y-o-Y.

Aym Syntex has delivered -5.84% return in the last 1 week, 21.77% return in last 6 months and 18.3% YTD return.

Currently, Aym Syntex has a market cap of 421.32 Cr and 52wk high/low of 106 & 63.15 respectively.

Aym Syntex Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue373.89331.39+12.82%329.6+13.44%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total19.0220.69-8.07%15.63+21.69%
Depreciation/ Amortization14.7514.85-0.67%12.17+21.21%
Total Operating Expense337.52322.55+4.64%320.97+5.16%
Operating Income36.378.84+311.43%8.64+321.14%
Net Income Before Taxes28.33-1.5+1988.67%0.92+2978.34%
Net Income19.35-0.92+2203.26%0.9+2045.23%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.340.05+4474.07%0.18+1217.96%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹19.35Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹373.89Cr

