Aym Syntex Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 2045.23% YOY

Aym Syntex Q4 Results Live : Aym Syntex declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The topline increased by 13.44% & the profit increased by 2045.23% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 12.82% and the profit increased by 2203.26%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 8.07% q-o-q & increased by 21.69% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 311.43% q-o-q & increased by 321.14% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹2.34 for Q4 which increased by 1217.96% Y-o-Y.

Aym Syntex has delivered -5.84% return in the last 1 week, 21.77% return in last 6 months and 18.3% YTD return.

Currently, Aym Syntex has a market cap of ₹421.32 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹106 & ₹63.15 respectively.

Aym Syntex Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 373.89 331.39 +12.82% 329.6 +13.44% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 19.02 20.69 -8.07% 15.63 +21.69% Depreciation/ Amortization 14.75 14.85 -0.67% 12.17 +21.21% Total Operating Expense 337.52 322.55 +4.64% 320.97 +5.16% Operating Income 36.37 8.84 +311.43% 8.64 +321.14% Net Income Before Taxes 28.33 -1.5 +1988.67% 0.92 +2978.34% Net Income 19.35 -0.92 +2203.26% 0.9 +2045.23% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.34 0.05 +4474.07% 0.18 +1217.96%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹19.35Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹373.89Cr

