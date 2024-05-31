Aym Syntex Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 2045.23% YOY

Aym Syntex Q4 Results Live : Aym Syntex declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The topline increased by 13.44% & the profit increased by 2045.23% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 12.82% and the profit increased by 2203.26%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 8.07% q-o-q & increased by 21.69% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 311.43% q-o-q & increased by 321.14% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹2.34 for Q4 which increased by 1217.96% Y-o-Y.
Aym Syntex has delivered -5.84% return in the last 1 week, 21.77% return in last 6 months and 18.3% YTD return.
Currently, Aym Syntex has a market cap of ₹421.32 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹106 & ₹63.15 respectively.
Aym Syntex Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|373.89
|331.39
|+12.82%
|329.6
|+13.44%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|19.02
|20.69
|-8.07%
|15.63
|+21.69%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|14.75
|14.85
|-0.67%
|12.17
|+21.21%
|Total Operating Expense
|337.52
|322.55
|+4.64%
|320.97
|+5.16%
|Operating Income
|36.37
|8.84
|+311.43%
|8.64
|+321.14%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|28.33
|-1.5
|+1988.67%
|0.92
|+2978.34%
|Net Income
|19.35
|-0.92
|+2203.26%
|0.9
|+2045.23%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.34
|0.05
|+4474.07%
|0.18
|+1217.96%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹19.35Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹373.89Cr
