Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  B & A Packaging India Q3 FY24 Results Live: profit falls by 1.65% YOY

B & A Packaging India Q3 FY24 Results Live: profit falls by 1.65% YOY

Livemint

B & A Packaging India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 9.69% YoY & profit decreased by 1.65% YoY

B & A Packaging India Q3 FY24 Results Live

B & A Packaging India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 09 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 9.69% & the profit decreased by 1.65% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 6.2% and the profit decreased by 56.72%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 25.4% q-o-q & increased by 25.97% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 57.87% q-o-q & decreased by 16.11% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 3.93 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 1.75% Y-o-Y.

B & A Packaging India Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue33.3135.52-6.2%30.37+9.69%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total4.163.32+25.4%3.3+25.97%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.460.45+1.9%0.4+15.14%
Total Operating Expense30.6429.17+5.04%27.19+12.71%
Operating Income2.676.34-57.87%3.19-16.11%
Net Income Before Taxes2.756.35-56.72%2.8-1.65%
Net Income1.954.5-56.72%1.98-1.65%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.939.08-56.72%4-1.75%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1.95Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹33.31Cr

