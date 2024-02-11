B & A Packaging India Q3 FY24 Results Live: profit falls by 1.65% YOY

B & A Packaging India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 09 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 9.69% & the profit decreased by 1.65% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 6.2% and the profit decreased by 56.72%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 25.4% q-o-q & increased by 25.97% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 57.87% q-o-q & decreased by 16.11% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹3.93 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 1.75% Y-o-Y.

B & A Packaging India Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 33.31 35.52 -6.2% 30.37 +9.69% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 4.16 3.32 +25.4% 3.3 +25.97% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.46 0.45 +1.9% 0.4 +15.14% Total Operating Expense 30.64 29.17 +5.04% 27.19 +12.71% Operating Income 2.67 6.34 -57.87% 3.19 -16.11% Net Income Before Taxes 2.75 6.35 -56.72% 2.8 -1.65% Net Income 1.95 4.5 -56.72% 1.98 -1.65% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.93 9.08 -56.72% 4 -1.75%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹1.95Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹33.31Cr

