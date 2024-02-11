B & A Packaging India Q3 FY24 Results Live: profit falls by 1.65% YOY

B & A Packaging India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 09 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 9.69% & the profit decreased by 1.65% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 6.2% and the profit decreased by 56.72%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 25.4% q-o-q & increased by 25.97% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 57.87% q-o-q & decreased by 16.11% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹3.93 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 1.75% Y-o-Y.
B & A Packaging India Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|33.31
|35.52
|-6.2%
|30.37
|+9.69%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|4.16
|3.32
|+25.4%
|3.3
|+25.97%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.46
|0.45
|+1.9%
|0.4
|+15.14%
|Total Operating Expense
|30.64
|29.17
|+5.04%
|27.19
|+12.71%
|Operating Income
|2.67
|6.34
|-57.87%
|3.19
|-16.11%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|2.75
|6.35
|-56.72%
|2.8
|-1.65%
|Net Income
|1.95
|4.5
|-56.72%
|1.98
|-1.65%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.93
|9.08
|-56.72%
|4
|-1.75%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹1.95Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹33.31Cr
