B E M L Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 218.51% YOY

B E M L Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 13.91% YoY & profit increased by 218.51% YoY

B E M L declared their Q2 FY24 results on 09 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 13.91% & the profit increased by 218.51% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 58.91% and the profit increased by 169.04%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.67% q-o-q & decreased by 2.49% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 169.07% q-o-q & increased by 77.24% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹12.43 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 218.72% Y-o-Y.

B E M L has delivered 1.87% return in the last 1 week, 50.24% return in last 6 months and 42.62% YTD return.

Currently the B E M L has a market cap of ₹8720.98 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2720.5 & ₹1128 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 12 Nov, 2023 out of 2 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating &1 analyst has given Hold rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 12 Nov, 2023 was to Sell.

B E M L Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 916.79 576.91 +58.91% 804.86 +13.91% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 205.59 209.08 -1.67% 210.83 -2.49% Depreciation/ Amortization 15.75 15.65 +0.64% 16.02 -1.69% Total Operating Expense 871.08 643.09 +35.45% 779.07 +11.81% Operating Income 45.71 -66.18 +169.07% 25.79 +77.24% Net Income Before Taxes 42.18 -75.01 +156.23% 16.26 +159.41% Net Income 51.79 -75.01 +169.04% 16.26 +218.51% Diluted Normalized EPS 12.43 -18.01 +169.02% 3.9 +218.72%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹51.79Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹916.79Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.