Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  B E M L Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 218.51% YOY

B E M L Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 218.51% YOY

Livemint

B E M L Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 13.91% YoY & profit increased by 218.51% YoY

B E M L Q2 FY24 Results

B E M L declared their Q2 FY24 results on 09 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 13.91% & the profit increased by 218.51% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 58.91% and the profit increased by 169.04%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.67% q-o-q & decreased by 2.49% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 169.07% q-o-q & increased by 77.24% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 12.43 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 218.72% Y-o-Y.

B E M L has delivered 1.87% return in the last 1 week, 50.24% return in last 6 months and 42.62% YTD return.

Currently the B E M L has a market cap of 8720.98 Cr and 52wk high/low of 2720.5 & 1128 respectively.

As of 12 Nov, 2023 out of 2 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating &1 analyst has given Hold rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 12 Nov, 2023 was to Sell.

B E M L Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue916.79576.91+58.91%804.86+13.91%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total205.59209.08-1.67%210.83-2.49%
Depreciation/ Amortization15.7515.65+0.64%16.02-1.69%
Total Operating Expense871.08643.09+35.45%779.07+11.81%
Operating Income45.71-66.18+169.07%25.79+77.24%
Net Income Before Taxes42.18-75.01+156.23%16.26+159.41%
Net Income51.79-75.01+169.04%16.26+218.51%
Diluted Normalized EPS12.43-18.01+169.02%3.9+218.72%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹51.79Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹916.79Cr

Updated: 12 Nov 2023, 02:15 AM IST
