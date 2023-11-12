B E M L Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 218.51% YOY
B E M L Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 13.91% YoY & profit increased by 218.51% YoY
B E M L declared their Q2 FY24 results on 09 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 13.91% & the profit increased by 218.51% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 58.91% and the profit increased by 169.04%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.67% q-o-q & decreased by 2.49% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 169.07% q-o-q & increased by 77.24% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹12.43 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 218.72% Y-o-Y.
B E M L has delivered 1.87% return in the last 1 week, 50.24% return in last 6 months and 42.62% YTD return.
Currently the B E M L has a market cap of ₹8720.98 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2720.5 & ₹1128 respectively.
As of 12 Nov, 2023 out of 2 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating &1 analyst has given Hold rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 12 Nov, 2023 was to Sell.
B E M L Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|916.79
|576.91
|+58.91%
|804.86
|+13.91%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|205.59
|209.08
|-1.67%
|210.83
|-2.49%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|15.75
|15.65
|+0.64%
|16.02
|-1.69%
|Total Operating Expense
|871.08
|643.09
|+35.45%
|779.07
|+11.81%
|Operating Income
|45.71
|-66.18
|+169.07%
|25.79
|+77.24%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|42.18
|-75.01
|+156.23%
|16.26
|+159.41%
|Net Income
|51.79
|-75.01
|+169.04%
|16.26
|+218.51%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|12.43
|-18.01
|+169.02%
|3.9
|+218.72%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹51.79Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹916.79Cr
