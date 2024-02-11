Hello User
B E M L Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 27.3% YOY

B E M L Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 27.3% YOY

Livemint

B E M L Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 0.96% YoY & profit decreased by 27.3% YoY

B E M L Q3 FY24 Results Live

B E M L declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 0.96% & the profit decreased by 27.3% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 14.2% and the profit decreased by 6.93%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.54% q-o-q & decreased by 1.62% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 7.43% q-o-q & decreased by 45.46% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 11.57 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 27.32% Y-o-Y.

B E M L has delivered -7.6% return in the last 1 week, 77.43% return in last 6 months and 24.26% YTD return.

Currently the B E M L has a market cap of 14639.92 Cr and 52wk high/low of 4144.25 & 1128 respectively.

As of 11 Feb, 2024 out of 2 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating &1 analyst has given Hold rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 11 Feb, 2024 was to Sell.

B E M L Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1046.97916.79+14.2%1036.97+0.96%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total210.82205.59+2.54%214.3-1.62%
Depreciation/ Amortization15.7815.75+0.19%15.91-0.82%
Total Operating Expense1006.87873.47+15.27%963.44+4.51%
Operating Income40.143.32-7.43%73.53-45.46%
Net Income Before Taxes66.8542.18+58.49%66.3+0.83%
Net Income48.251.79-6.93%66.3-27.3%
Diluted Normalized EPS11.5712.43-6.92%15.92-27.32%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹48.2Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹1046.97Cr

