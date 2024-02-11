B E M L Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 27.3% YOY

B E M L declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 0.96% & the profit decreased by 27.3% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 14.2% and the profit decreased by 6.93%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.54% q-o-q & decreased by 1.62% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 7.43% q-o-q & decreased by 45.46% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹11.57 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 27.32% Y-o-Y.

B E M L has delivered -7.6% return in the last 1 week, 77.43% return in last 6 months and 24.26% YTD return.

Currently the B E M L has a market cap of ₹14639.92 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹4144.25 & ₹1128 respectively.

As of 11 Feb, 2024 out of 2 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating &1 analyst has given Hold rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 11 Feb, 2024 was to Sell.

B E M L Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1046.97 916.79 +14.2% 1036.97 +0.96% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 210.82 205.59 +2.54% 214.3 -1.62% Depreciation/ Amortization 15.78 15.75 +0.19% 15.91 -0.82% Total Operating Expense 1006.87 873.47 +15.27% 963.44 +4.51% Operating Income 40.1 43.32 -7.43% 73.53 -45.46% Net Income Before Taxes 66.85 42.18 +58.49% 66.3 +0.83% Net Income 48.2 51.79 -6.93% 66.3 -27.3% Diluted Normalized EPS 11.57 12.43 -6.92% 15.92 -27.32%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹48.2Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹1046.97Cr

