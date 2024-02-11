B E M L Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 27.3% YOY

B E M L declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 0.96% & the profit decreased by 27.3% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 14.2% and the profit decreased by 6.93%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.54% q-o-q & decreased by 1.62% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 7.43% q-o-q & decreased by 45.46% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹11.57 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 27.32% Y-o-Y.
B E M L has delivered -7.6% return in the last 1 week, 77.43% return in last 6 months and 24.26% YTD return.
Currently the B E M L has a market cap of ₹14639.92 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹4144.25 & ₹1128 respectively.
As of 11 Feb, 2024 out of 2 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating &1 analyst has given Hold rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 11 Feb, 2024 was to Sell.
B E M L Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1046.97
|916.79
|+14.2%
|1036.97
|+0.96%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|210.82
|205.59
|+2.54%
|214.3
|-1.62%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|15.78
|15.75
|+0.19%
|15.91
|-0.82%
|Total Operating Expense
|1006.87
|873.47
|+15.27%
|963.44
|+4.51%
|Operating Income
|40.1
|43.32
|-7.43%
|73.53
|-45.46%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|66.85
|42.18
|+58.49%
|66.3
|+0.83%
|Net Income
|48.2
|51.79
|-6.93%
|66.3
|-27.3%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|11.57
|12.43
|-6.92%
|15.92
|-27.32%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹48.2Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹1046.97Cr
