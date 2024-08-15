B L Kashyap & Sons Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 103.36% YoY

Livemint
Published15 Aug 2024, 12:10 PM IST
B L Kashyap & Sons Q1 Results Live : B L Kashyap & Sons Q1 Results Live: B L Kashyap & Sons declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The company's topline increased by 38.62% year-over-year (YoY) and the profit surged by an impressive 103.36% YoY. In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.68% while the profit decreased by 14.43%.

The company's financial performance also highlighted a decline in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses by 4.93% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ), although these expenses saw a significant increase of 46.71% YoY. Despite this, the operating income was up by 17.92% QoQ and increased substantially by 61.46% YoY.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 0.67, reflecting a 51.71% increase YoY. This indicates a strong performance at the earnings level, contributing positively to shareholder value.

B L Kashyap & Sons has also delivered notable returns over different time periods. The company provided a 4.39% return in the last week, a 65.53% return over the last six months, and an impressive 77.95% year-to-date (YTD) return. These figures underline the company's robust performance and growth trajectory.

As of now, B L Kashyap & Sons has a market capitalization of 2565.51 Cr. The stock has a 52-week high of 120.21 and a 52-week low of 45.85, showcasing its substantial price movement over the past year.

B L Kashyap & Sons Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue350.33341.18+2.68%252.73+38.62%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total63.1666.43-4.93%43.05+46.71%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.892.78+4.08%2.43+19.11%
Total Operating Expense314.59310.87+1.2%230.6+36.42%
Operating Income35.7430.31+17.92%22.13+61.46%
Net Income Before Taxes26.7522.43+19.26%13.86+92.96%
Net Income20.2523.66-14.43%9.96+103.36%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.671.05-36.43%0.44+51.71%
FAQs
First Published:15 Aug 2024, 12:10 PM IST
