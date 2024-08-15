B L Kashyap & Sons Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 103.36% YoY

B L Kashyap & Sons Q1 Results Live : B L Kashyap & Sons Q1 Results Live: B L Kashyap & Sons declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The company's topline increased by 38.62% year-over-year (YoY) and the profit surged by an impressive 103.36% YoY. In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.68% while the profit decreased by 14.43%.
The company's financial performance also highlighted a decline in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses by 4.93% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ), although these expenses saw a significant increase of 46.71% YoY. Despite this, the operating income was up by 17.92% QoQ and increased substantially by 61.46% YoY.
Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.67, reflecting a 51.71% increase YoY. This indicates a strong performance at the earnings level, contributing positively to shareholder value.
B L Kashyap & Sons has also delivered notable returns over different time periods. The company provided a 4.39% return in the last week, a 65.53% return over the last six months, and an impressive 77.95% year-to-date (YTD) return. These figures underline the company's robust performance and growth trajectory.
As of now, B L Kashyap & Sons has a market capitalization of ₹2565.51 Cr. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹120.21 and a 52-week low of ₹45.85, showcasing its substantial price movement over the past year.
B L Kashyap & Sons Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|350.33
|341.18
|+2.68%
|252.73
|+38.62%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|63.16
|66.43
|-4.93%
|43.05
|+46.71%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2.89
|2.78
|+4.08%
|2.43
|+19.11%
|Total Operating Expense
|314.59
|310.87
|+1.2%
|230.6
|+36.42%
|Operating Income
|35.74
|30.31
|+17.92%
|22.13
|+61.46%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|26.75
|22.43
|+19.26%
|13.86
|+92.96%
|Net Income
|20.25
|23.66
|-14.43%
|9.96
|+103.36%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.67
|1.05
|-36.43%
|0.44
|+51.71%
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess