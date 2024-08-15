B L Kashyap & Sons Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 103.36% YoY

B L Kashyap & Sons Q1 Results Live : B L Kashyap & Sons Q1 Results Live: B L Kashyap & Sons declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The company's topline increased by 38.62% year-over-year (YoY) and the profit surged by an impressive 103.36% YoY. In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.68% while the profit decreased by 14.43%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company's financial performance also highlighted a decline in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses by 4.93% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ), although these expenses saw a significant increase of 46.71% YoY. Despite this, the operating income was up by 17.92% QoQ and increased substantially by 61.46% YoY.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.67, reflecting a 51.71% increase YoY. This indicates a strong performance at the earnings level, contributing positively to shareholder value.

B L Kashyap & Sons has also delivered notable returns over different time periods. The company provided a 4.39% return in the last week, a 65.53% return over the last six months, and an impressive 77.95% year-to-date (YTD) return. These figures underline the company's robust performance and growth trajectory.

As of now, B L Kashyap & Sons has a market capitalization of ₹2565.51 Cr. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹120.21 and a 52-week low of ₹45.85, showcasing its substantial price movement over the past year.

B L Kashyap & Sons Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 350.33 341.18 +2.68% 252.73 +38.62% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 63.16 66.43 -4.93% 43.05 +46.71% Depreciation/ Amortization 2.89 2.78 +4.08% 2.43 +19.11% Total Operating Expense 314.59 310.87 +1.2% 230.6 +36.42% Operating Income 35.74 30.31 +17.92% 22.13 +61.46% Net Income Before Taxes 26.75 22.43 +19.26% 13.86 +92.96% Net Income 20.25 23.66 -14.43% 9.96 +103.36% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.67 1.05 -36.43% 0.44 +51.71%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹20.25Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹350.33Cr

