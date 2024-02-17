Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  B L Kashyap & Sons Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 81.11% YOY

B L Kashyap & Sons Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 81.11% YOY

Livemint

B L Kashyap & Sons Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 28.18% YoY & profit decreased by 81.11% YoY

B L Kashyap & Sons Q3 FY24 Results Live

B L Kashyap & Sons declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 28.18% & the profit decreased by 81.11% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0.8% and the profit decreased by 42.37%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 10.06% q-o-q and increased by 33.67% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 21.15% q-o-q and decreased by 20.55% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.31 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 78.28% Y-o-Y.

B L Kashyap & Sons has delivered -11.93% return in the last 1 week, 50.81% return in the last 6 months, and 16.03% YTD return.

Currently, B L Kashyap & Sons has a market cap of 1672.77 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 87.3 and 27.1 respectively.

B L Kashyap & Sons Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue324326.62-0.8%252.77+28.18%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total58.3753.03+10.06%43.67+33.67%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.632.52+4.45%2.4+9.72%
Total Operating Expense303.09300.09+1%226.44+33.85%
Operating Income20.9226.53-21.15%26.33-20.55%
Net Income Before Taxes10.0216.96-40.93%16.01-37.41%
Net Income6.9111.99-42.37%36.59-81.11%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.310.53-41.51%1.43-78.28%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹6.91Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹324Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here.