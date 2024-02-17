B L Kashyap & Sons Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 81.11% YOY

B L Kashyap & Sons declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 28.18% & the profit decreased by 81.11% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0.8% and the profit decreased by 42.37%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 10.06% q-o-q and increased by 33.67% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 21.15% q-o-q and decreased by 20.55% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.31 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 78.28% Y-o-Y.
B L Kashyap & Sons has delivered -11.93% return in the last 1 week, 50.81% return in the last 6 months, and 16.03% YTD return.
Currently, B L Kashyap & Sons has a market cap of ₹1672.77 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹87.3 and ₹27.1 respectively.
B L Kashyap & Sons Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|324
|326.62
|-0.8%
|252.77
|+28.18%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|58.37
|53.03
|+10.06%
|43.67
|+33.67%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2.63
|2.52
|+4.45%
|2.4
|+9.72%
|Total Operating Expense
|303.09
|300.09
|+1%
|226.44
|+33.85%
|Operating Income
|20.92
|26.53
|-21.15%
|26.33
|-20.55%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|10.02
|16.96
|-40.93%
|16.01
|-37.41%
|Net Income
|6.91
|11.99
|-42.37%
|36.59
|-81.11%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.31
|0.53
|-41.51%
|1.43
|-78.28%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹6.91Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹324Cr
