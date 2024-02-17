B L Kashyap & Sons Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 81.11% YOY

B L Kashyap & Sons declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 28.18% & the profit decreased by 81.11% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0.8% and the profit decreased by 42.37%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 10.06% q-o-q and increased by 33.67% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was down by 21.15% q-o-q and decreased by 20.55% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹0.31 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 78.28% Y-o-Y.

B L Kashyap & Sons has delivered -11.93% return in the last 1 week, 50.81% return in the last 6 months, and 16.03% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, B L Kashyap & Sons has a market cap of ₹1672.77 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹87.3 and ₹27.1 respectively.

B L Kashyap & Sons Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 324 326.62 -0.8% 252.77 +28.18% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 58.37 53.03 +10.06% 43.67 +33.67% Depreciation/ Amortization 2.63 2.52 +4.45% 2.4 +9.72% Total Operating Expense 303.09 300.09 +1% 226.44 +33.85% Operating Income 20.92 26.53 -21.15% 26.33 -20.55% Net Income Before Taxes 10.02 16.96 -40.93% 16.01 -37.41% Net Income 6.91 11.99 -42.37% 36.59 -81.11% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.31 0.53 -41.51% 1.43 -78.28%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹6.91Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹324Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!