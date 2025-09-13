B. Riley Discloses Reporting Weaknesses Amid Auditor Transition

(Bloomberg) -- B. Riley Financial Inc., whose investors are still awaiting last year’s audited results, said the report will cite 10 weaknesses in its controls ranging from technology to how it valued investments.

In a filing Friday with US Securities and Exchange Commission, B. Riley said the weaknesses — some of them repeated from the prior year — were identified in consultations with auditors at Marcum LLP. B. Riley said it’s dismissing Marcum after the long-overdue 2024 annual report is finished. In a statement earlier this week, B. Riley said the report would be done “soon,” without specifying a date.

The delay has hampered Chairman Bryant Riley’s effort to turn around his brokerage firm after a year marred by soured investments, a plunging stock price and a regulatory probe. Nasdaq has told B. Riley it will be delisted on Sept. 29 if audited results aren’t filed by then.

Marcum again cited B. Riley’s lack of precision in valuing its investments, and procedures that weren’t sufficient for the firm to detect potential misstatements, according to the filing.

Related Parties

The auditor repeated that B. Riley needs to bolster its processes to properly identify and disclose material related-party transactions, a category that can include deals with people who have close ties to the company or its personnel and might pose conflicts of interest.

The quality of B. Riley’s reports to investors became an issue last year after one of its biggest holdings, retailer Franchise Group Inc., went bankrupt. Investors claimed that B. Riley hadn’t properly disclosed important details of the transaction and its financial arrangements with Franchise Group’s leader, Brian Kahn. The SEC launched an investigation that included B. Riley and Bryant Riley; the firm has said it’s cooperating and there’s been no wrongdoing.

B. Riley has been shoring up its balance sheet and improving cash flows by selling assets and refinancing debt to put off due dates. For the second quarter, it estimated that it generated positive net income from operating businesses for the first time since late 2023.

Marcum is working on the 2024 audit while preparing to hand over its duties to BDO USA, which is handling the 2025 filings. B. Riley has said it’s in the final stages of documenting its 2024 annual filing and has made “substantial progress” on filings for this year’s first two quarters, which are also overdue.

BDO told the company it wouldn’t be independent for auditing in the year ending Dec. 31, according to the filing. The company said that BDO had provided non-audit services such as payroll, corporate secretarial and third-party licensed software, before its appointment as auditor, adding that services that would be considered an impairment of its independence were terminated in April.

