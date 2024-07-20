B2B Software Technologies Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 890.53% YOY

B2B Software Technologies Q1 Results Live : B2B Software Technologies announced their Q1 results on 18 Jul, 2024, showcasing a significant growth in both revenue and profit. The company's revenue surged by 17.24% year-over-year, while the profit saw a remarkable increase of 890.53% compared to the same quarter last year.

Despite the impressive yearly growth, B2B Software Technologies experienced a decline in revenue by 19.69% when compared to the previous quarter. However, the profit still managed to increase by 107.32% sequentially.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses of the company decreased by 5.55% quarter-on-quarter but showed a slight increase of 1.5% year-on-year.

In terms of operating income, B2B Software Technologies witnessed a substantial growth of 103.96% quarter-on-quarter and an impressive increase of 1065.82% year-on-year.

The company reported an EPS of ₹0.97 for Q1, marking a significant rise of 870% year-on-year.

Furthermore, B2B Software Technologies has delivered mixed returns to its investors, with a 9.44% return in the last week, but negative returns of -23.68% in the last 6 months and -28.78% year-to-date.

As of now, B2B Software Technologies holds a market cap of ₹33.88 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹45.47 and ₹24.9 respectively.

B2B Software Technologies Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 5.03 6.26 -19.69% 4.29 +17.24% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 3.99 4.22 -5.55% 3.93 +1.5% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.03 0.05 -35.36% 0.04 -15.34% Total Operating Expense 4.23 5.87 -27.99% 4.37 -3.35% Operating Income 0.8 0.39 +103.96% -0.08 +1065.82% Net Income Before Taxes 1.17 0.78 +50.67% 0.25 +370.76% Net Income 1.12 0.54 +107.32% 0.11 +890.53% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.97 0.47 +106.38% 0.1 +870%