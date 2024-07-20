B2B Software Technologies Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 890.53% YOY

B2B Software Technologies Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 17.24% YoY & profit increased by 890.53% YoY

Livemint
Published20 Jul 2024, 10:37 AM IST
B2B Software Technologies Q1 Results Live
B2B Software Technologies Q1 Results Live

B2B Software Technologies Q1 Results Live : B2B Software Technologies announced their Q1 results on 18 Jul, 2024, showcasing a significant growth in both revenue and profit. The company's revenue surged by 17.24% year-over-year, while the profit saw a remarkable increase of 890.53% compared to the same quarter last year.

Despite the impressive yearly growth, B2B Software Technologies experienced a decline in revenue by 19.69% when compared to the previous quarter. However, the profit still managed to increase by 107.32% sequentially.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses of the company decreased by 5.55% quarter-on-quarter but showed a slight increase of 1.5% year-on-year.

In terms of operating income, B2B Software Technologies witnessed a substantial growth of 103.96% quarter-on-quarter and an impressive increase of 1065.82% year-on-year.

The company reported an EPS of 0.97 for Q1, marking a significant rise of 870% year-on-year.

Furthermore, B2B Software Technologies has delivered mixed returns to its investors, with a 9.44% return in the last week, but negative returns of -23.68% in the last 6 months and -28.78% year-to-date.

As of now, B2B Software Technologies holds a market cap of 33.88 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 45.47 and 24.9 respectively.

B2B Software Technologies Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue5.036.26-19.69%4.29+17.24%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total3.994.22-5.55%3.93+1.5%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.030.05-35.36%0.04-15.34%
Total Operating Expense4.235.87-27.99%4.37-3.35%
Operating Income0.80.39+103.96%-0.08+1065.82%
Net Income Before Taxes1.170.78+50.67%0.25+370.76%
Net Income1.120.54+107.32%0.11+890.53%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.970.47+106.38%0.1+870%
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.12Cr
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5.03Cr
First Published:20 Jul 2024, 10:37 AM IST
