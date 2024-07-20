B2B Software Technologies Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 890.53% YOY

B2B Software Technologies Q1 Results Live : B2B Software Technologies announced their Q1 results on 18 Jul, 2024, showcasing a significant growth in both revenue and profit. The company's revenue surged by 17.24% year-over-year, while the profit saw a remarkable increase of 890.53% compared to the same quarter last year.
Despite the impressive yearly growth, B2B Software Technologies experienced a decline in revenue by 19.69% when compared to the previous quarter. However, the profit still managed to increase by 107.32% sequentially.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses of the company decreased by 5.55% quarter-on-quarter but showed a slight increase of 1.5% year-on-year.
In terms of operating income, B2B Software Technologies witnessed a substantial growth of 103.96% quarter-on-quarter and an impressive increase of 1065.82% year-on-year.
The company reported an EPS of ₹0.97 for Q1, marking a significant rise of 870% year-on-year.
Furthermore, B2B Software Technologies has delivered mixed returns to its investors, with a 9.44% return in the last week, but negative returns of -23.68% in the last 6 months and -28.78% year-to-date.
As of now, B2B Software Technologies holds a market cap of ₹33.88 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹45.47 and ₹24.9 respectively.
B2B Software Technologies Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|5.03
|6.26
|-19.69%
|4.29
|+17.24%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|3.99
|4.22
|-5.55%
|3.93
|+1.5%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.03
|0.05
|-35.36%
|0.04
|-15.34%
|Total Operating Expense
|4.23
|5.87
|-27.99%
|4.37
|-3.35%
|Operating Income
|0.8
|0.39
|+103.96%
|-0.08
|+1065.82%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1.17
|0.78
|+50.67%
|0.25
|+370.76%
|Net Income
|1.12
|0.54
|+107.32%
|0.11
|+890.53%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.97
|0.47
|+106.38%
|0.1
|+870%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹1.12Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹5.03Cr
