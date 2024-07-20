Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  B2B Software Technologies Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 890.53% YOY

B2B Software Technologies Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 890.53% YOY

Livemint

B2B Software Technologies Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 17.24% YoY & profit increased by 890.53% YoY

B2B Software Technologies Q1 Results Live

B2B Software Technologies Q1 Results Live : B2B Software Technologies announced their Q1 results on 18 Jul, 2024, showcasing a significant growth in both revenue and profit. The company's revenue surged by 17.24% year-over-year, while the profit saw a remarkable increase of 890.53% compared to the same quarter last year.

Despite the impressive yearly growth, B2B Software Technologies experienced a decline in revenue by 19.69% when compared to the previous quarter. However, the profit still managed to increase by 107.32% sequentially.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

The Selling, general & administrative expenses of the company decreased by 5.55% quarter-on-quarter but showed a slight increase of 1.5% year-on-year.

In terms of operating income, B2B Software Technologies witnessed a substantial growth of 103.96% quarter-on-quarter and an impressive increase of 1065.82% year-on-year.

The company reported an EPS of 0.97 for Q1, marking a significant rise of 870% year-on-year.

Furthermore, B2B Software Technologies has delivered mixed returns to its investors, with a 9.44% return in the last week, but negative returns of -23.68% in the last 6 months and -28.78% year-to-date.

As of now, B2B Software Technologies holds a market cap of 33.88 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 45.47 and 24.9 respectively.

B2B Software Technologies Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue5.036.26-19.69%4.29+17.24%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total3.994.22-5.55%3.93+1.5%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.030.05-35.36%0.04-15.34%
Total Operating Expense4.235.87-27.99%4.37-3.35%
Operating Income0.80.39+103.96%-0.08+1065.82%
Net Income Before Taxes1.170.78+50.67%0.25+370.76%
Net Income1.120.54+107.32%0.11+890.53%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.970.47+106.38%0.1+870%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1.12Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹5.03Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.