Baba Arts Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 280.56% YoY

Livemint
Published24 Oct 2024, 11:08 AM IST
Baba Arts Q2 Results Live : Baba Arts declared their Q2 results on October 22, 2024, revealing a striking contrast between revenue and profit metrics. The company's topline plummeted by 85.04% year-over-year, while profit surged by an impressive 280.56%. This anomaly raises questions about the company's operational efficiency amidst declining sales.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Baba Arts reported a revenue decline of 24.84% and a profit decrease of 17.66%. This suggests that while profits have skyrocketed year-over-year, the company is struggling to maintain momentum in the short term.

Moreover, the Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses increased by 12.7% quarter-over-quarter and 6.75% year-over-year. This rise in costs may indicate that the company is investing in growth strategies, even as revenues dwindle.

Baba Arts also reported an operating income decline of 75.08% quarter-over-quarter, although it did experience a substantial year-over-year increase of 156.31%. This could reflect a volatile market environment where the company is attempting to stabilize its operations.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 was recorded at 0.06, marking a staggering increase of 287.5% compared to the same quarter last year. This significant growth in EPS might attract investor interest despite the overall revenue drop.

Despite these positive profit figures, Baba Arts has faced challenges in the market, delivering a -5.96% return in the past week, -15.92% return over the last six months, and a -2.66% return year-to-date. These figures indicate a turbulent market sentiment towards the company's stock.

Currently, Baba Arts holds a market capitalization of 65.41 crore, with a 52-week high of 18.7 and a low of 10.2. The stark difference between these figures highlights the volatility in the company’s stock price over the past year.

Baba Arts Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue0.690.92-24.84%4.64-85.04%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.120.1+12.7%0.11+6.75%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.020.01+26.15%0.01+10.07%
Total Operating Expense0.630.68-6.84%4.75-86.66%
Operating Income0.060.24-75.08%-0.11+156.31%
Net Income Before Taxes0.440.53-17.94%0.12+272.8%
Net Income0.330.39-17.66%0.09+280.56%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.060.07-17.33%0.02+287.5%
First Published:24 Oct 2024, 11:08 AM IST
