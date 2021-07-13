NEW DELHI : Baba Ramdev-led Patanjali Group on Tuesday said it has achieved a turnover of around ₹30,000 crore in fiscal 2020-21, helped by a revenue boost of ₹16,318 crore from Ruchi Soya — a company had acquired last fiscal through insolvency resolution.

The Patanjali Group is aiming to make its companies debt-free in the coming 3-4 years, and a substantial portion of the follow-on public offer (FPO) of Ruchi Soya, which has a debt of around ₹3,330 crore, will be diverted to pare its debt, Ramdev said while addressing a virtual press conference.

Besides, he also gave an indication about listing of the group's FMCG arm Patanjali Ayurved without sharing any timeline.

For FY'21, Patanjali Ayurved posted a turnover of ₹9,783.81 crore, according to a statement issued by the Haridwar-based group.

While Patanjali Natural Biscuits reported a turnover of ₹650 crore, Ayurveda arm Divya Pharmacy ₹850 crore, and food processing arm Patanjali Agro ₹1,600 crore during fiscal 2020-21, it added.

Transportation wing Patanjali Parivahan reported a turnover of ₹548 crore and Patanjali Gramoudyog ₹396 crore during the fiscal.

For FY 2019-20, Patanjali Ayurved had reported its revenue from operations at ₹9,022.71 crore.

On the performance of the group's newly acquired firm Ruchi Soya Industries, Yoga guru Ramdev said, "In Ruchi Soya, we have grown about 24% and in Patanjali, we have grown from around ₹11,000 crore (in FY'20) to ₹14,000 crore (in FY'21). We have achieved a growth rate of 10 to 24% in our companies."

When asked about the impact on the business on account of disruptions to supply chains last fiscal, Ramdev said: "We have lesser impact as we have our transportation wing Patanjali Parivahan."

The group is soon going to bring FPO of Ruchi Soya and expecting to raise around ₹4,300 crore.

However, when asked about the dilution of Patanjali's stake in Ruchi Soya, Ramdev declined to comment on this.

"We have filed DRHP (with SEBI) and expect to get a nod soon," he added.

He also hinted towards the listing of Patanjali Ayurved.

"We would soon share some news about Patanjali. How much we have to demerge and when to list Patanjali Ayurved," he said.

On the group's investment plans, Baba Ramdev said: "In the coming five years, our investment would be between ₹5,000 crore to ₹10,000 crore, ranging from our operations to agriculture and research."

According to Ramdev, Ruchi Soya has a debt of around ₹3,300 crore.

"The money which we are going to raise (from FPO), 40% of that would go for debt clearance and we aim to make this company (Ruchi Soya) debt free," he said adding "our target is to make a debt free company... and provide 20 to 25% return to our shareholders."

However, he did not share the debt figures of Patanjali Ayurved and other group companies.

Patanjali Ayurved Managing Director Acharya Balkrishna, who was also addressing the virtual press meet, said, "We are paring the debt of Patanjali through the income generated by it. We are firm that in the next coming 3-4 years, we would make our companies debt free."

In 2019, Patanjali acquired Ruchi Soya, which is listed on stock exchanges, through an insolvency process for ₹4,350 crore.

Ruchi Soya primarily operates in the business of processing of oilseeds, refining of crude edible oil for use as cooking oil, manufacturing of soya products and value-added products.

Earlier on May 11, Ruchi Soya had announced the acquisition of biscuits business from Patanjali Natural Biscuits Pvt Ltd (PNBPL) in a slump sale at ₹60.02 crore.

