Back in black: Indian companies start FY26 on a profitable note

Indian companies, long mired in a sluggish demand environment, are finally seeing a faint glimmer of hope. While the overall earnings picture for the June quarter remains subdued, the start of the fiscal year offers a tentative sign of relief. The silver lining? A significant drop in the number of loss-making companies and a notable jump in firms that have managed to reverse their fortunes, moving from red to black. This shift, though modest, signals a crucial turning point, hinting that a broader recovery might be on the horizon.