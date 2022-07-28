NBFC-giant, Bajaj Finserv posted a consolidated net profit of ₹1,309 crore up by 57% in the quarter ending June 30, 2022 (Q1FY22) compared to ₹833 crore in the same period last year. Meanwhile, total income stood at ₹15,888 crore in Q1FY23 up by 14% from ₹13,949 crore in Q1 a year ago. Also, interest income climbed by 29.32% to ₹8,971.49 crore in Q1FY23 against ₹6,937.32 crore in Q1FY22. On BSE, Bajaj Finserv shares closed at ₹14652.30 apiece up by ₹1349.15 or 10.14%. The company's market cap is around ₹2,33,383.19 crore.

Bajaj Finserv's subsidiary Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Limited (BAGIC) in Q1FY23 posted a profit of ₹411 crore in Q1FY23 up by 14% yoy, while the gross written premium for Ql FY23 increased by 25% yoy to ₹3,119 crore. Net earned premium for Ql FY23 was ₹1,852 crore versus ₹1,815 crore in Ql FY22. Meanwhile, the claim ratio increased to 77 .9% in Ql FY23 v/s 75.9% in Ql FY22, largely on account of higher severity (impact of inflation) in motor and health segments.

BAGIC's asset under management (AUM) represented by cash and investments as on 30 June 2022 stood at ₹25,362 crore versus ₹23,505 crore as on 30 June 2021- an increase of 8%.

Further, subsidiary Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company Limited (BALIC) new business premium for Q l FY23 more than doubled to ₹2,917 crore against ₹1,296 crore in Q l FY22. Individual rated new business premium was ₹895 crore in Ql FY23 against ₹493 crore in Ql FY22 - a market-beating growth of 81%. Group protection new business was at ₹574 crore in Ql FY23 versus ₹326 crore in Ql FY22 - an increase of 76%.

BALIC's shareholders' profit after tax during Ql FY23 stood at ₹124 crore versus ₹84 crore in Q l FY22- an increase of 48%. Also, Net New Business Value (NBV), which is the metric used to measure the profitability of the life insurance business, was significantly higher to ₹135 crore in Ql FY23 versus ₹25 crore in Ql FY22.

Listed subsidiary Bajaj Finance witnessed a strong quarter with net profit rising by a whopping 159% to ₹2,596 crore in Q1FY23 compared to ₹1,002 crore in the same quarter last year. Net interest income (NII) climbed by 48% to ₹6,638 crore in the quarter under review from ₹4,489 crore in Q1 of last year. During Q1FY23, new loans booked jumped by 60% to 7.42 million as against 4.63 million in Q1FY22.

As of June 30, 2022, Bajaj Finance's asset under management (AUM) increased by 28% to ₹204,018 crore compared to ₹159,057 crore as of June 30, 2021. Core AUM growth was at ₹11,931 crore during Q1FY23.