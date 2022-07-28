NBFC-giant, Bajaj Finserv posted a consolidated net profit of ₹1,309 crore up by 57% in the quarter ending June 30, 2022 (Q1FY22) compared to ₹833 crore in the same period last year. Meanwhile, total income stood at ₹15,888 crore in Q1FY23 up by 14% from ₹13,949 crore in Q1 a year ago. Also, interest income climbed by 29.32% to ₹8,971.49 crore in Q1FY23 against ₹6,937.32 crore in Q1FY22. On BSE, Bajaj Finserv shares closed at ₹14652.30 apiece up by ₹1349.15 or 10.14%. The company's market cap is around ₹2,33,383.19 crore.

