Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / Company Results /  Bajaj Allianz's general insurance earns net premium of 1,852 cr in Q1, life insurance biz premium doubles

Bajaj Allianz's general insurance earns net premium of 1,852 cr in Q1, life insurance biz premium doubles

Interest income climbed by 29.32% to 8,971.49 crore in Q1FY23 against 6,937.32 crore in Q1FY22.
2 min read . 05:11 PM ISTLivemint

  • Total income stood at 15,888 crore in Q1FY23 up by 14% from 13,949 crore in Q1 a year ago.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NBFC-giant, Bajaj Finserv posted a consolidated net profit of 1,309 crore up by 57% in the quarter ending June 30, 2022 (Q1FY22) compared to 833 crore in the same period last year. Meanwhile, total income stood at 15,888 crore in Q1FY23 up by 14% from 13,949 crore in Q1 a year ago. Also, interest income climbed by 29.32% to 8,971.49 crore in Q1FY23 against 6,937.32 crore in Q1FY22. On BSE, Bajaj Finserv shares closed at 14652.30 apiece up by 1349.15 or 10.14%. The company's market cap is around 2,33,383.19 crore.

NBFC-giant, Bajaj Finserv posted a consolidated net profit of 1,309 crore up by 57% in the quarter ending June 30, 2022 (Q1FY22) compared to 833 crore in the same period last year. Meanwhile, total income stood at 15,888 crore in Q1FY23 up by 14% from 13,949 crore in Q1 a year ago. Also, interest income climbed by 29.32% to 8,971.49 crore in Q1FY23 against 6,937.32 crore in Q1FY22. On BSE, Bajaj Finserv shares closed at 14652.30 apiece up by 1349.15 or 10.14%. The company's market cap is around 2,33,383.19 crore.

Bajaj Finserv's subsidiary Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Limited (BAGIC) in Q1FY23 posted a profit of 411 crore in Q1FY23 up by 14% yoy, while the gross written premium for Ql FY23 increased by 25% yoy to 3,119 crore. Net earned premium for Ql FY23 was 1,852 crore versus 1,815 crore in Ql FY22. Meanwhile, the claim ratio increased to 77 .9% in Ql FY23 v/s 75.9% in Ql FY22, largely on account of higher severity (impact of inflation) in motor and health segments.

Bajaj Finserv's subsidiary Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Limited (BAGIC) in Q1FY23 posted a profit of 411 crore in Q1FY23 up by 14% yoy, while the gross written premium for Ql FY23 increased by 25% yoy to 3,119 crore. Net earned premium for Ql FY23 was 1,852 crore versus 1,815 crore in Ql FY22. Meanwhile, the claim ratio increased to 77 .9% in Ql FY23 v/s 75.9% in Ql FY22, largely on account of higher severity (impact of inflation) in motor and health segments.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

BAGIC's asset under management (AUM) represented by cash and investments as on 30 June 2022 stood at 25,362 crore versus 23,505 crore as on 30 June 2021- an increase of 8%.

Further, subsidiary Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company Limited (BALIC) new business premium for Q l FY23 more than doubled to 2,917 crore against 1,296 crore in Q l FY22. Individual rated new business premium was 895 crore in Ql FY23 against 493 crore in Ql FY22 - a market-beating growth of 81%. Group protection new business was at 574 crore in Ql FY23 versus 326 crore in Ql FY22 - an increase of 76%.

BALIC's shareholders' profit after tax during Ql FY23 stood at 124 crore versus 84 crore in Q l FY22- an increase of 48%. Also, Net New Business Value (NBV), which is the metric used to measure the profitability of the life insurance business, was significantly higher to 135 crore in Ql FY23 versus 25 crore in Ql FY22.

Listed subsidiary Bajaj Finance witnessed a strong quarter with net profit rising by a whopping 159% to 2,596 crore in Q1FY23 compared to 1,002 crore in the same quarter last year. Net interest income (NII) climbed by 48% to 6,638 crore in the quarter under review from 4,489 crore in Q1 of last year. During Q1FY23, new loans booked jumped by 60% to 7.42 million as against 4.63 million in Q1FY22.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

As of June 30, 2022, Bajaj Finance's asset under management (AUM) increased by 28% to 204,018 crore compared to 159,057 crore as of June 30, 2021. Core AUM growth was at 11,931 crore during Q1FY23.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.