Bajaj Auto June sales fall 2% YoY to 3.4 lakh units on lower exports; two-wheeler sales decline 7%1 min read 03 Jul 2023, 10:05 AM IST
Bajaj Auto’s domestic sales for the month increased 45% to 1,99,983 units from 1,38,351 units, while exports fell 32% to 1,40,998 units from 2,08,653 units, YoY.
Bajaj Auto, the two and three-wheeler manufacturer, on Monday reported a 2% on-year fall in its total sales volume for the month of June 2023, largely dragged by lower exports. The company sold a total of 3,40,981 vehicles in June this year as compared to 3,47,004 units sold in the same month last year.
