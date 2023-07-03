Bajaj Auto, the two and three-wheeler manufacturer, on Monday reported a 2% on-year fall in its total sales volume for the month of June 2023, largely dragged by lower exports. The company sold a total of 3,40,981 vehicles in June this year as compared to 3,47,004 units sold in the same month last year.

The company’s sales during the month were weaker than Nomura’s estimates of 3.49 lakh units.

Bajaj Auto’s domestic sales for the month increased 45% to 1,99,983 units from 1,38,351 units, while exports fell 32% to 1,40,998 units from 2,08,653 units, YoY.

The sale of two-wheeler vehicles in June 2023 fell 7% to 2,93,649 units from 3,15,948 units in June 2022. Domestic two-wheeler sales jumped 33%, while exports of two-wheelers declined 33%.

Commercial vehicle sales during June jumped 52% to 47,332 units from 31,056 units, YoY.

The company sold 33,691 units of commercial vehicles in the domestic market, witnessing a sharp jump of 154% from 13,268 units sold in the same month last year.

Exports of commercial vehicles fell 23% to 13,641 units from 17,788 units, YoY.

Bajaj Auto shares have rallied more than 28% in the last one year.

At 10:00 am, the shares of Bajaj Auto were trading 1% lower at ₹4,645.85 apiece on the BSE.

