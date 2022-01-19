Other major listed two-wheeler companies are expected to show similar trends, with either a fall or minimal increase in revenue year-on-year accompanied by a drop in Ebitda margin. Overall, subdued festive demand, slow recovery in the rural economy, and weak consumer sentiment are expected to weigh on Q3 earnings of two-wheeler companies on a year-on-year basis. Sequentially, though, price hikes could aid margin recovery. In Q3, factors that played in favour of two-wheeler companies include growth in export markets and higher average selling prices. However, this was offset by weak domestic demand and increased raw material costs. Prices of major commodities such as aluminium, lead, and copper clocked highs during the quarter but prices of steel and precious metals declined sequentially.