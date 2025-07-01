Bajaj Auto posts flat sales in June 2025, commercial vehicles offset decline in two-wheeler sales

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): Bajaj Auto Limited reported nearly flat total sales for June 2025 on a year-on-year basis, as gains in the commercial vehicle segment balanced the dip in two-wheeler sales. The two-wheeler segment recorded a 2 per cent YoY decline, falling to 2,98,484 units in June 2025 from 3,03,646 units in June 2024. Domestic sales dipped 16 per cent, but exports rose by 18 per cent, reflecting a shift in market dynamics.

Additionally, from the period of April to June 2025, the total vehicle sales were at 11,11,237. Among the total sales, 6,34,808 and 4,76,429 were domestic sales and exports, respectively.On the other hand, the commercial vehicle segment witnessed a strong 14 per cent growth YoY, with total sales rising to 62,322 units in June 2025, compared to 54,831 units in the same month last year. Domestic sales remained stable at 39,143 units, while exports jumped 49 per cent to 23,179 units.Total sales, comprising 2-Wheelers and commercial vehicles, were at 3,60,806 vehicles for June 2025, which was just 1 per cent up as compared to 3,58,477 vehicles in June 2024. Notably, the split between domestic and export two-wheeler sales was nearly equal in June 2025.For the April-June 2025 quarter, total sales stood at 11,11,237 units, with 6,34,808 units sold domestically and 4,76,429 units exported, indicating a 1 per cent overall growth compared to the same period in 2024. While domestic sales declined 8 per cent, exports surged 16 per cent.The April-June figures also show that total two-wheeler sales remained flat year-on-year at 9,48,791 units, indicating subdued demand despite broader market recovery signs.