Bajaj Auto Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 18.1% YOY

First Published17 Jul 2024, 10:35 AM IST
Bajaj Auto Q1 Results Live : Bajaj Auto declared their Q1 results on 16 Jul, 2024, with the topline increasing by 15.71% and the profit increasing by 18.1% YoY.

Comparing with the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.26% while the profit decreased by 3.46%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 16.93% q-o-q and increased by 22.54% Y-o-Y.

The operating income saw an increase of 3.83% q-o-q and 23.33% Y-o-Y.

The EPS for Q1 is 69.6, which increased by 19.79% Y-o-Y.

Bajaj Auto delivered 1.93% return in the last week, 33.24% return in the last 6 months, and 42.97% YTD return.

Currently, Bajaj Auto has a market cap of 271316.7 Cr with a 52wk high/low of 10038.8 & 4541 respectively.

As of 17 Jul, 2024, out of 39 analysts covering the company, 7 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Sell rating, 10 analysts have given Hold rating, 9 analysts have given Buy rating, and 8 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 17 Jul, 2024, was to Hold.

Bajaj Auto Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue11932.0711554.95+3.26%10311.91+15.71%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total491.81420.62+16.93%401.35+22.54%
Depreciation/ Amortization95.0192.81+2.37%87.23+8.92%
Total Operating Expense9656.649363.5+3.13%8466.87+14.05%
Operating Income2275.432191.45+3.83%1845.04+23.33%
Net Income Before Taxes2563.782605.75-1.61%2184.05+17.39%
Net Income1941.792011.43-3.46%1644.14+18.1%
Diluted Normalized EPS69.672.05-3.4%58.1+19.79%
FAQs
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1941.79Cr
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11932.07Cr
