Bajaj Auto Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 18.1% YOY

Bajaj Auto Q1 Results Live : Bajaj Auto declared their Q1 results on 16 Jul, 2024, with the topline increasing by 15.71% and the profit increasing by 18.1% YoY.

Comparing with the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.26% while the profit decreased by 3.46%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 16.93% q-o-q and increased by 22.54% Y-o-Y.

The operating income saw an increase of 3.83% q-o-q and 23.33% Y-o-Y.

The EPS for Q1 is ₹69.6, which increased by 19.79% Y-o-Y.

Bajaj Auto delivered 1.93% return in the last week, 33.24% return in the last 6 months, and 42.97% YTD return.

Currently, Bajaj Auto has a market cap of ₹271316.7 Cr with a 52wk high/low of ₹10038.8 & ₹4541 respectively.

As of 17 Jul, 2024, out of 39 analysts covering the company, 7 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Sell rating, 10 analysts have given Hold rating, 9 analysts have given Buy rating, and 8 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 17 Jul, 2024, was to Hold.

Bajaj Auto Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 11932.07 11554.95 +3.26% 10311.91 +15.71% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 491.81 420.62 +16.93% 401.35 +22.54% Depreciation/ Amortization 95.01 92.81 +2.37% 87.23 +8.92% Total Operating Expense 9656.64 9363.5 +3.13% 8466.87 +14.05% Operating Income 2275.43 2191.45 +3.83% 1845.04 +23.33% Net Income Before Taxes 2563.78 2605.75 -1.61% 2184.05 +17.39% Net Income 1941.79 2011.43 -3.46% 1644.14 +18.1% Diluted Normalized EPS 69.6 72.05 -3.4% 58.1 +19.79%