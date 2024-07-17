Bajaj Auto Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 18.1% YOY

Bajaj Auto Q1 Results Live : Bajaj Auto declared their Q1 results on 16 Jul, 2024, with the topline increasing by 15.71% and the profit increasing by 18.1% YoY.
Comparing with the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.26% while the profit decreased by 3.46%.
Get Quick Cash in Minutes!
Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest RatesInstant Apply
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 16.93% q-o-q and increased by 22.54% Y-o-Y.
The operating income saw an increase of 3.83% q-o-q and 23.33% Y-o-Y.
The EPS for Q1 is ₹69.6, which increased by 19.79% Y-o-Y.
Bajaj Auto delivered 1.93% return in the last week, 33.24% return in the last 6 months, and 42.97% YTD return.
Currently, Bajaj Auto has a market cap of ₹271316.7 Cr with a 52wk high/low of ₹10038.8 & ₹4541 respectively.
As of 17 Jul, 2024, out of 39 analysts covering the company, 7 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Sell rating, 10 analysts have given Hold rating, 9 analysts have given Buy rating, and 8 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 17 Jul, 2024, was to Hold.
Bajaj Auto Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|11932.07
|11554.95
|+3.26%
|10311.91
|+15.71%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|491.81
|420.62
|+16.93%
|401.35
|+22.54%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|95.01
|92.81
|+2.37%
|87.23
|+8.92%
|Total Operating Expense
|9656.64
|9363.5
|+3.13%
|8466.87
|+14.05%
|Operating Income
|2275.43
|2191.45
|+3.83%
|1845.04
|+23.33%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|2563.78
|2605.75
|-1.61%
|2184.05
|+17.39%
|Net Income
|1941.79
|2011.43
|-3.46%
|1644.14
|+18.1%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|69.6
|72.05
|-3.4%
|58.1
|+19.79%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹1941.79Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹11932.07Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar