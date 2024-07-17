Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Bajaj Auto Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 18.1% YOY

Bajaj Auto Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 18.1% YOY

Livemint

Bajaj Auto Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 15.71% YoY & profit increased by 18.1% YoY

Bajaj Auto Q1 Results Live

Bajaj Auto Q1 Results Live : Bajaj Auto declared their Q1 results on 16 Jul, 2024, with the topline increasing by 15.71% and the profit increasing by 18.1% YoY.

Comparing with the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.26% while the profit decreased by 3.46%.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 16.93% q-o-q and increased by 22.54% Y-o-Y.

The operating income saw an increase of 3.83% q-o-q and 23.33% Y-o-Y.

The EPS for Q1 is 69.6, which increased by 19.79% Y-o-Y.

Bajaj Auto delivered 1.93% return in the last week, 33.24% return in the last 6 months, and 42.97% YTD return.

Currently, Bajaj Auto has a market cap of 271316.7 Cr with a 52wk high/low of 10038.8 & 4541 respectively.

As of 17 Jul, 2024, out of 39 analysts covering the company, 7 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Sell rating, 10 analysts have given Hold rating, 9 analysts have given Buy rating, and 8 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 17 Jul, 2024, was to Hold.

Bajaj Auto Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue11932.0711554.95+3.26%10311.91+15.71%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total491.81420.62+16.93%401.35+22.54%
Depreciation/ Amortization95.0192.81+2.37%87.23+8.92%
Total Operating Expense9656.649363.5+3.13%8466.87+14.05%
Operating Income2275.432191.45+3.83%1845.04+23.33%
Net Income Before Taxes2563.782605.75-1.61%2184.05+17.39%
Net Income1941.792011.43-3.46%1644.14+18.1%
Diluted Normalized EPS69.672.05-3.4%58.1+19.79%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1941.79Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹11932.07Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.