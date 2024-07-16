Hello User
Bajaj Auto Q1 results: Net profit rises 19% to ₹1,988 crore; revenue up 16% YoY
Bajaj Auto Q1 results: Net profit rises 19% to ₹1,988 crore; revenue up 16% YoY

Livemint

Bajaj Auto, the two and three-wheeler manufacturer, on Tuesday reported a net profit of Rs 1,988 crore in the first quarter of FY25, registering a growth of 19.4% from 1,665 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Bajaj Auto's revenue from operations in Q1FY24 increased 15.7% YoY to 11,928 crore from 10,310 crore, year-on-year (YoY), on the back of strong vehicle sales and record spares revenue.

The auto major sold 11,02,056 units of vehicles in the June 2024 quarter, a growth of 7% as compared with 10,27,407 units sold in the same quarter last year.

At the operational level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in Q1FY24 grew 24% to 2,415 crore from 1,954 crore, while EBITDA margin improved by 130 basis points (bps) to 20.2% from 19%, YoY.

