Bajaj Auto Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 17.48% YOY
Bajaj Auto declared their Q2 FY24 results on 18 Oct, 2023. The topline increased by 6.23% & the profit increased by 17.48% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 5.1% and the profit increased by 22.86%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.12% q-o-q & increased by 11.41% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 10.48% q-o-q & increased by 21.17% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹71.4 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 18.8% Y-o-Y.
Bajaj Auto has delivered 1.44% return in the last 1 week, 20.43% return in last 6 months and 42.07% YTD return.
Currently the Bajaj Auto has a market cap of ₹145365.1 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹5274.9 & ₹3520.05 respectively.
As of 20 Oct, 2023 out of 43 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Sell rating, 16 analysts have given Hold rating, 12 analysts have given Buy rating & 9 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 20 Oct, 2023 was to Buy.
Bajaj Auto Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|10838.24
|10311.91
|+5.1%
|10202.71
|+6.23%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|400.88
|401.35
|-0.12%
|359.81
|+11.41%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|91.82
|87.23
|+5.26%
|67.48
|+36.07%
|Total Operating Expense
|8799.93
|8466.87
|+3.93%
|8520.55
|+3.28%
|Operating Income
|2038.31
|1845.04
|+10.48%
|1682.16
|+21.17%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|2584.02
|2184.05
|+18.31%
|2203.22
|+17.28%
|Net Income
|2020.05
|1644.14
|+22.86%
|1719.44
|+17.48%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|71.4
|58.1
|+22.89%
|60.1
|+18.8%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹2020.05Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹10838.24Cr
