Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Bajaj Auto Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 17.48% YOY

Bajaj Auto Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 17.48% YOY

Livemint

Bajaj Auto Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 6.23% YoY & profit increased by 17.48% YoY

Bajaj Auto Q2 FY24 Results

Bajaj Auto declared their Q2 FY24 results on 18 Oct, 2023. The topline increased by 6.23% & the profit increased by 17.48% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 5.1% and the profit increased by 22.86%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.12% q-o-q & increased by 11.41% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 10.48% q-o-q & increased by 21.17% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 71.4 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 18.8% Y-o-Y.

Bajaj Auto has delivered 1.44% return in the last 1 week, 20.43% return in last 6 months and 42.07% YTD return.

Currently the Bajaj Auto has a market cap of 145365.1 Cr and 52wk high/low of 5274.9 & 3520.05 respectively.

As of 20 Oct, 2023 out of 43 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Sell rating, 16 analysts have given Hold rating, 12 analysts have given Buy rating & 9 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 20 Oct, 2023 was to Buy.

Bajaj Auto Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue10838.2410311.91+5.1%10202.71+6.23%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total400.88401.35-0.12%359.81+11.41%
Depreciation/ Amortization91.8287.23+5.26%67.48+36.07%
Total Operating Expense8799.938466.87+3.93%8520.55+3.28%
Operating Income2038.311845.04+10.48%1682.16+21.17%
Net Income Before Taxes2584.022184.05+18.31%2203.22+17.28%
Net Income2020.051644.14+22.86%1719.44+17.48%
Diluted Normalized EPS71.458.1+22.89%60.1+18.8%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹2020.05Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹10838.24Cr

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 20 Oct 2023, 02:50 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.