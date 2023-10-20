Bajaj Auto Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 17.48% YOY

Bajaj Auto declared their Q2 FY24 results on 18 Oct, 2023. The topline increased by 6.23% & the profit increased by 17.48% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 5.1% and the profit increased by 22.86%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.12% q-o-q & increased by 11.41% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 10.48% q-o-q & increased by 21.17% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹71.4 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 18.8% Y-o-Y.

Bajaj Auto has delivered 1.44% return in the last 1 week, 20.43% return in last 6 months and 42.07% YTD return.

Currently the Bajaj Auto has a market cap of ₹145365.1 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹5274.9 & ₹3520.05 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 20 Oct, 2023 out of 43 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Sell rating, 16 analysts have given Hold rating, 12 analysts have given Buy rating & 9 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 20 Oct, 2023 was to Buy.

Bajaj Auto Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 10838.24 10311.91 +5.1% 10202.71 +6.23% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 400.88 401.35 -0.12% 359.81 +11.41% Depreciation/ Amortization 91.82 87.23 +5.26% 67.48 +36.07% Total Operating Expense 8799.93 8466.87 +3.93% 8520.55 +3.28% Operating Income 2038.31 1845.04 +10.48% 1682.16 +21.17% Net Income Before Taxes 2584.02 2184.05 +18.31% 2203.22 +17.28% Net Income 2020.05 1644.14 +22.86% 1719.44 +17.48% Diluted Normalized EPS 71.4 58.1 +22.89% 60.1 +18.8%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹2020.05Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹10838.24Cr

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!