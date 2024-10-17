Bajaj Auto Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 31.42% YOY

Bajaj Auto Q2 Results Live : Bajaj Auto declared their Q2 results on 16 Oct, 2024, revealing a mixed financial performance. The company's topline increased by 22.23% year-over-year, yet profit experienced a significant decrease of 31.42% during the same period.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Bajaj Auto's revenue grew by 11.02%, while profit saw a decline of 28.65%. This highlights the challenges the company faces despite a solid revenue performance.

The company's Selling, General, and Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a decline of 3.44% quarter-over-quarter, but increased by 18.47% year-over-year, indicating a rising cost structure that may be impacting profitability.

Operating income demonstrated resilience, increasing by 12.3% quarter-over-quarter and 25.36% year-over-year. This suggests that Bajaj Auto is effectively managing its core operations despite external pressures.

Bajaj Auto reported an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of ₹57.28 for Q2, which reflects a year-over-year decrease of 19.78%. This decline in EPS could be a concern for investors looking for consistent growth.

In terms of market performance, Bajaj Auto has delivered a -1.7% return in the last week, yet it boasts a substantial 30.25% return over the last six months and an impressive 70.91% year-to-date return.

As of now, Bajaj Auto has a market capitalization of ₹324412.2 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹12774 and a low of ₹5125.65. These figures indicate the stock's volatility in the past year.

According to analysts, the outlook for Bajaj Auto is mixed. Out of 39 analysts covering the company, 5 have given a Strong Sell rating, 8 a Sell rating, 9 a Hold rating, 10 a Buy rating, and 7 a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of 17 Oct, 2024, is to Hold, reflecting cautious optimism amid the recent results.

Bajaj Auto Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 13247.28 11932.07 +11.02% 10838.24 +22.23% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 474.91 491.81 -3.44% 400.88 +18.47% Depreciation/ Amortization 98.27 95.01 +3.43% 91.82 +7.02% Total Operating Expense 10692.02 9656.64 +10.72% 8799.93 +21.5% Operating Income 2555.26 2275.43 +12.3% 2038.31 +25.36% Net Income Before Taxes 2299.09 2563.78 -10.32% 2584.02 -11.03% Net Income 1385.44 1941.79 -28.65% 2020.05 -31.42% Diluted Normalized EPS 57.28 69.6 -17.7% 71.4 -19.78%