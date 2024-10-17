Bajaj Auto Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 31.42% YOY

Bajaj Auto Q2 Results Live : Bajaj Auto declared their Q2 results on 16 Oct, 2024, revealing a mixed financial performance. The company's topline increased by 22.23% year-over-year, yet profit experienced a significant decrease of 31.42% during the same period.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Bajaj Auto's revenue grew by 11.02%, while profit saw a decline of 28.65%. This highlights the challenges the company faces despite a solid revenue performance.
The company's Selling, General, and Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a decline of 3.44% quarter-over-quarter, but increased by 18.47% year-over-year, indicating a rising cost structure that may be impacting profitability.
Operating income demonstrated resilience, increasing by 12.3% quarter-over-quarter and 25.36% year-over-year. This suggests that Bajaj Auto is effectively managing its core operations despite external pressures.
Bajaj Auto reported an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of ₹57.28 for Q2, which reflects a year-over-year decrease of 19.78%. This decline in EPS could be a concern for investors looking for consistent growth.
In terms of market performance, Bajaj Auto has delivered a -1.7% return in the last week, yet it boasts a substantial 30.25% return over the last six months and an impressive 70.91% year-to-date return.
As of now, Bajaj Auto has a market capitalization of ₹324412.2 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹12774 and a low of ₹5125.65. These figures indicate the stock's volatility in the past year.
According to analysts, the outlook for Bajaj Auto is mixed. Out of 39 analysts covering the company, 5 have given a Strong Sell rating, 8 a Sell rating, 9 a Hold rating, 10 a Buy rating, and 7 a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of 17 Oct, 2024, is to Hold, reflecting cautious optimism amid the recent results.
Bajaj Auto Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|13247.28
|11932.07
|+11.02%
|10838.24
|+22.23%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|474.91
|491.81
|-3.44%
|400.88
|+18.47%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|98.27
|95.01
|+3.43%
|91.82
|+7.02%
|Total Operating Expense
|10692.02
|9656.64
|+10.72%
|8799.93
|+21.5%
|Operating Income
|2555.26
|2275.43
|+12.3%
|2038.31
|+25.36%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|2299.09
|2563.78
|-10.32%
|2584.02
|-11.03%
|Net Income
|1385.44
|1941.79
|-28.65%
|2020.05
|-31.42%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|57.28
|69.6
|-17.7%
|71.4
|-19.78%
