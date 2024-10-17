Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Bajaj Auto Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 31.42% YOY

Bajaj Auto Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 31.42% YOY

Livemint

Bajaj Auto Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 22.23% YoY & profit decreased by 31.42% YoY

Bajaj Auto Q2 Results Live : Bajaj Auto declared their Q2 results on 16 Oct, 2024, revealing a mixed financial performance. The company's topline increased by 22.23% year-over-year, yet profit experienced a significant decrease of 31.42% during the same period.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Bajaj Auto's revenue grew by 11.02%, while profit saw a decline of 28.65%. This highlights the challenges the company faces despite a solid revenue performance.

The company's Selling, General, and Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a decline of 3.44% quarter-over-quarter, but increased by 18.47% year-over-year, indicating a rising cost structure that may be impacting profitability.

Operating income demonstrated resilience, increasing by 12.3% quarter-over-quarter and 25.36% year-over-year. This suggests that Bajaj Auto is effectively managing its core operations despite external pressures.

Bajaj Auto reported an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 57.28 for Q2, which reflects a year-over-year decrease of 19.78%. This decline in EPS could be a concern for investors looking for consistent growth.

In terms of market performance, Bajaj Auto has delivered a -1.7% return in the last week, yet it boasts a substantial 30.25% return over the last six months and an impressive 70.91% year-to-date return.

As of now, Bajaj Auto has a market capitalization of 324412.2 Cr, with a 52-week high of 12774 and a low of 5125.65. These figures indicate the stock's volatility in the past year.

According to analysts, the outlook for Bajaj Auto is mixed. Out of 39 analysts covering the company, 5 have given a Strong Sell rating, 8 a Sell rating, 9 a Hold rating, 10 a Buy rating, and 7 a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of 17 Oct, 2024, is to Hold, reflecting cautious optimism amid the recent results.

Bajaj Auto Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue13247.2811932.07+11.02%10838.24+22.23%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total474.91491.81-3.44%400.88+18.47%
Depreciation/ Amortization98.2795.01+3.43%91.82+7.02%
Total Operating Expense10692.029656.64+10.72%8799.93+21.5%
Operating Income2555.262275.43+12.3%2038.31+25.36%
Net Income Before Taxes2299.092563.78-10.32%2584.02-11.03%
Net Income1385.441941.79-28.65%2020.05-31.42%
Diluted Normalized EPS57.2869.6-17.7%71.4-19.78%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1385.44Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹13247.28Cr

