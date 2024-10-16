Bajaj Auto Q2 Results Live Updates: According to a survey of six brokerages conducted by Livemint, Bajaj Auto is projected to achieve a revenue increase of 23.41%, reaching ₹13,300 crore in Q2FY25, up from ₹10,777 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. This revenue growth is expected to be fueled by a 16% year-on-year rise in sales volumes to 12.21 lakh units, along with a modest increase in Average Selling Prices (ASP) due to a richer product mix. Factors such as the expansion of premium two-wheeler segments, growth in exports, and price hikes implemented throughout the year are also likely to contribute to the revenue increase.
“Domestic volumes grew 21% YoY, while export volumes rose 7% YoY. In domestic motorcycles, after many quarters, the mix is estimated to have deteriorated given higher sales of Chetak and Freedom 125 and a normalizing momentum for Pulsar 125," Motilal Oswal said.