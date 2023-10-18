LIVE UPDATES

Bajaj Auto Q2 Results Live Updates: Net profit likely to rise 13% YoY; lower volumes to dent revenue growth

1 min read . Updated: 18 Oct 2023, 09:02 AM IST

Bajaj Auto Q2 Results Live Updates: Bajaj Auto is expected to see a growth of 13.6% in Q2FY24 net profit, while lower sales volumes is likely to weigh on revenue growth, as per average estimates of analysts.