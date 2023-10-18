Bajaj Auto Q2 Results Live Updates: Bajaj Auto, the two and three-wheeler manufacturer, will announce its financial results for the second quarter of FY24 today, 18 October 2023. The company is expected to see a growth of 13.6% in Q2FY24 net profit, while lower sales volumes is likely to weigh on revenue growth, as per average estimates of analysts. The auto major’s revenue for the quarter is expected to grow by 5.33%. The company’s total sales volume during the quarter declined 8.4% YoY to 10,53,953 units. Stay tuned to our Bajaj Auto Q2 Results Live Blog for the latest updates:
Bajaj Auto Results Live: Revenue to grow in mid single digit
Auto major Bajaj Auto’s revenue for the quarter ended September 2023 is expected to grow by 5.33% to ₹10,747 crore from ₹10,202.8 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal.
Bajaj Auto Results Live: Net profit likely to rise 13.6% YoY
Bajaj Auto’s net profit in Q2FY24 is expected to rise 13.6% to ₹1,738 crore from ₹1,530 crore in the same quarter last year, as per average estimates of analysts.
The overall automobile sector witnessed flattish volume growth in Q2FY24 on back of decline in two-wheeler and tractor segments. Commodity costs continued to remain benign during the quarter, which should continue to aid margins of the auto companies.
Bajaj Auto Results Live: Bajaj Auto to announce Q2 earnings today
Auto major Bajaj Auto is set to release its financial results for the second quarter of FY24 today, 18 October 2023. The board meeting of the automobile major is scheduled to take place tomorrow to approve the financial statements for the July-September quarter of FY24.
