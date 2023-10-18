Wipro Q2 Results Highlights: Azim Premji-backed Wipro announced its July-September quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q2FY24) on Wednesday, October 18, reporting a consolidated net profit of ₹2,667.3 crore. Revenue from operations in the second quarter of current fiscal stood at ₹22,515 crore, compared to ₹22,539 crore in the corresponding period last year.
Shares of Wipro will remain in focus during tomorrow's trading session after reporting Q2FY24 results post-market hours today. The company reported the lowest growith in profit when compared to its IT peers inclduing Infosys, TCS, and HCL Tech
The attrition at Wipro came in at 15.5 per cent on a last-twelve-month basis, down from 17.3 per cent in the preceding quarter. The headcount of all IT majors including Infosys, HCL Tech, Wipro, and TCS has dropped by 21,000 in the September quarter
Wipro reported its large deal total contract value at $1.3 billion - the highest in nine quarters, reporting an increase of 79 per cent year-on-year. Deal win TCV for the quarter stood at $3.78 billion, up from last quarter’s $3.72 billion.
On Wednesday, shares of Wipro settled 0.94 per cent lower at ₹407.40 apiece on the BSE.
‘’We expect revenue from our IT Services business segment to be in the range of $2,617 million to $2,672 million. This translates to sequential guidance of -3.5 per cent to -1.5 per cent in constant currency terms,'' said Wipro in its exchange filing.
Wipro's headcount dropped by 5,015 in September quarter, reposts decline for 4th staright quarter. With this, the company's headcount stands at 2,44,707.
The IT major's board approved the merger of five wholly-owned subsidiaries into one firm ‘Wipro Ltd’. The merger is subject to approval of regulatory authorities.
Wipro was selected by a global leader in medical technology, services, and solutions to enhance its service desk and improve its employee experience. Wipro developed a bespoke Global IT Service Desk solution, with significant AI-led automation and selfservice capabilities including self-help content development and delivery. The solution will be integrated into existing critical systems and will deliver a cost reduction of up to 30 per cent.
A global leader in technology has selected Wipro for comprehensive silicon engineering services from chip definition to design verification to tapeout. Wipro will provide services for the client’s broad portfolio of products including end point management, observability, and cloud. This strategic partnership will provide the client with increased speed-to-market of their products, improve their reliability, and reduce their total cost of ownership.
US-based multinational clothing company selected Wipro to accelerate digital innovation, drive business growth, and enhance long term profitability. Leveraging its expertise in Generative AI, Cloud transformation, and Intelligent Automation, Wipro will help the client optimize current global operations and provide scale for new lines of business. The deal will include a range of services including application support, analytics, cybersecurity, automation, and consulting with the goal of driving improved process maturity, faster incident resolution, and better time to market for the client.
‘’The investments we made in our ai360 strategy are helping us realize significant efficiencies across our organization and creating an early leadership position in this fast-evolving space. We are confident that these investments will keep us resilient and competitive in an ever shifting business and economic landscape."
“We continue to win in the market despite the uncertain macro environment," said Thierry Delaporte, CEO and Managing Director. “We ended the second quarter with 22 accounts above the $100M range, which is double the number we had in FY’21.Our large deal total contract value reached $1.3 billion—highest in the last nine quarters."
The IT Major's revenue from operations in the second quarter of current fiscal stood at ₹22,515 crore, compared to ₹22,539 crore in the corresponding period last year. The YoY decline in revenue growth was almost flat, similar to net profit figures.
Wipro CFO Aparna Iyer says, “We remain focused on profitable growth despite a challenging market. Our disciplined approach to improve efficiency, productivity, and utilization has led to an increase of 100 bps YoY in our IT services operating margins."
-IT services segment EBIT for the quarter was ₹36.1 billion ($434.0 million1), an increase of 6% YoY.
-IT services operating margin5 for the quarter was at 16.1 per cent, up 10 bps QoQ and 100 bps YoY.
-Earnings per share for the quarter was at ₹5.06 ($0.061), an increase of 4.1 per cent YoY.
-Net income for the quarter was at ₹26.5 billion ($318.5 million1), a decrease of 0.5 per cent YoY.
-Gross revenue reached ₹225.2 billion ($2.7 billion1), a decrease of 0.1 per cent year-on-year (YoY).
- IT services segment revenue was at $2,713.3 million, a decrease of 2.3% QoQ.
-4. Total bookings was at $3.8 billion, up by 6 per cent YoY and large deal bookings was at $1.3 billion, up by 79 per cent YoY.
The IT major reported a consolidated net profit of ₹2,667.3 crore in the July-September quarter, compared to ₹2,649 crore in the year-ago period
HDFC Securities expects Bajaj Auto to report revenue growth of 9.1% at ₹11,131 crore and net profit growth of 18.5% YoY at ₹1,813 crore in Q2FY24. Margins likely to expand QoQ due to improved mix of exports + 3Ws and favourable currency. EBITDA margin is estimated at 19.5% during the quarter.
Bajaj Auto share price has seen a decent rally this year as the stock is up more than 42% year-to-date (YTD). Bajaj Auto shares have remained flat in the last one month and are up only over 6% in three months. The stock is up more than 42% in one year and over 69% in three years.
Bajaj Auto share price traded higher in an overall weak market ahead of the release of September quarter financial results later today. Bajaj Auto shares were trading half a percent higher at around ₹5,164 apiece on the BSE.
Bajaj Auto Ltd posted a net profit of ₹1,664.77 crore in Q1FY24, a growth of 42% YoY. The company reported a total revenue from operations of ₹10,309.77 crore during the quarter ended June 2023. Total income rose to ₹10,656.10 crore in the first quarter.
The company's EBITDA for the quarter was ₹1,954 crore, up 51% YoY, while margins of 19% were up 280 basis points. Read here
ICICI Securities expects Q2FY24 YoY revenue/EBITDA/PAT growth of ~15%/~35%/~40% (ex-TTMT), for the auto sector, with earnings growth riding on the back of a recovery in EBITDAM. Against sub-10% volume growth in Two-wheelers / Four-wheelers, reversion in raw material cost driving EBITDAM up would be the key trigger for earnings growth. Two-wheelers /Passenger Vehicles would likely see flattish earnings QoQ, as against CVs delivering ~15% growth.
ICICI Securities expects Bajaj Auto to report a 14% YoY rise in Q2FY24 net profit at ₹1,742 crore, while the company’s revenue to grow 7% YoY to ₹10,961 crore. EBITDA is estimated to see a growth of 17% YoY to ₹2,059 crore.
The brokerage has an “Add" rating on Bajaj Auto with a target price of ₹5,185 per share.
The automobile companies are expected to see a decent revenue growth and margin improvement in the quarter ended September 2023, driven by strong tailwinds from realization, operating leverage for few OEMs and benign commodity prices. The overall volumes in Q2FY24 for the auto industry were flattish, weighed down by a decline in two-wheeler and tractor sales. The volume performance during the quarter remained uneven with three-wheelers, passenger vehicles (PV) and commercial vehicles (CV) showing growth. Read full report here
We expect a robust Q2FY24 across the segments on a YoY-basis – overall earnings growth expected at ~40% (ex-TTMT). With the semiconductor shortage impacting production in Q2FY23 and input commodity costs rationalising since then, other than gradual price hikes by the players in due course, earnings growth would look robust YoY. After supply-chain and weather related issues, export dependent manufacturers would continue to see limited demand traction QoQ in export revenues, be it 2W makers, ancillary makers or tyre exporters, as a weak macro setting in target markets is hampering demand revival. We believe the current ~40%+ YoY earnings growth trend is set to recede and align more with revenue growth levels within the next couple of quarters, as EBITDAM is expected to stabilise at current levels across segments, including CVs, in FY25.
The Nifty Auto Index has outpaced the Nifty 50 Index over the past three years (30%-plus since pandemic-lows) and one-year (13%-plus outperformance due to reduction in commodity prices). We expect the positive momentum to sustain, Nuvama Institutional Equities said.
The upward sales trajectory is holding up, and it has some distance to go. Q2 auto demand momentum has been healthy–we forecast a 17% YoY surge in Q2 revenue for our auto coverage (ex-TTMT). EBITDA growth would be even higher at 33% YoY driven by better scale, price hikes, commodity deflation and favourable currency movement, it added.
Domestic two-wheeler volumes were flat YoY. Despite strong urban demand and adequate finance availability, volume performance has been restricted due to the timing of the festive season (Navratri festival commenced in September last year). Eicher Motors and TVS Motor Company have outpaced the industry. We expect Q2 revenue growth of 17%, 13%, 9% and 1% for Eicher Motors - RE, TVS Motors, Bajaj Auto and Hero MotoCorp, respectively, Nuvama Institutional Equities said.
Bajaj Auto’s Q2 revenue growth YoY will be driven by better realizations, despite drop in volumes (-8%). EBITDA margin expansion YoY to be driven by better net pricing and product mix. Key thing to watch out for is demand outlook in overseas markets, sadi Nuvama Institutional Equities.
It expects the company to report revenue of ₹11,149 crore, net profit of ₹1,835 crore, up 20% YoY, and EBITDA at ₹2,179.7 crore, up 24% YoY.
After a significant outperformance in Q1 due to its favorable base, Bajaj Auto has now underperformed the motorcycle industry in Q2, as the base effect normalised. As a result, it saw an 18% YoY decline in domestic motorcycles. Exports also seem to be bottoming out, with Bajaj Auto posting 8% QoQ growth in exports in Q2 (-9% YoY). Domestic 3Ws continue to see strong demand and are up 81% YoY, HDFC Securities said.
Positive factors to track in Q2 for Bajaj Auto include positive export and 3W mix; favourable currency QoQ. However, the benefits from this are likely to be partially offset by weaker mix within domestic motorcycles. We factor in Bajaj Auto’s margins to improve 50 bps QoQ to 19.5% (+220 bps YoY). Overall, we expect Bajaj Auto to post 9% QoQ growth in PAT (+19% YoY) to ₹1,810 crore.
LKP Securities remains positive on the auto sector. Its choice is in the following order – Passenger Vehicles (PVs), Two-wheelers and Commercial Vehicles (CVs).
Stocks specifically, within the two-wheelers, we like Bajaj Auto as we expect the exports coming back on track gradually seen in August and September to continue hereon as things are easing out in Africa. However, there is still some uncertainty surrounding it, but better than earlier. Also the EV strength gained from Chetak and upcoming launch of e-3W can be additional positives. Domestically on the motorcycles side we expect new launches to assist posting decent numbers, said the brokerage.
Bajaj Auto share price traded higher ahead of the release of Q2 results today. Bajaj Auto share price gained as much as 1.1% to a high of ₹5,198.80 apiece on the BSE. The stock opened at ₹5,140.65 apiece on Wednesday.
Festive season is the next major catalyst for the automobile industry, while the expectations are high and initial trends for regional festive periods have shown positive momentum, a lot depends on the one-month festive period which starts from mid-October. OEMs have built inventory in anticipation of strong growth and higher retails would be key to avoid large inventory backlog post the festive season, Prabhudas Lilladher said.
From a demand standpoint, 2QFY24 was a mixed bag as passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles continued to expand YoY but two-wheelers and tractors declined. While we anticipate a YoY decrease in 2W volume, the domestic and export markets appear to be recovering for 2W. Dispatches for SUV remained strong fueled by order book execution and improvement in supply chain situation. However, demand moderated for lower-end PVs. Among all the segments, MHCV appeared to be better placed despite a drop in discounts, driven by healthy demand across most of the underlying industries, Motilal Oswal said.
Bajaj Auto’s volumes declined 8.4% YoY in Q2FY24. The company’s realisation is expected to grow by 14.3% YoY to ₹101,351 per unit. The company is expected to post revenue of ₹10,681.9 crore and a net profit of ₹1,741.8 crore in Q2FY24. EBITDA is expected to be at ₹2,051 crore and EBITDA margin at 19.2%, as per estimates by Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
Bajaj Auto, the two and three-wheeler manufacturer, will announce its financial results for the second quarter of FY24 on Wednesday, 18 October 2023. The overall automobile sector witnessed flattish volume growth in Q2FY24 on back of decline in two-wheeler and tractor segments. Commodity costs continued to remain benign during the quarter, which should continue to aid margins of the auto companies. Read full report here
Kotak Institutional Equities expects Bajaj AUto’s EBITDA margin to improve by 50 bps QoQ in Q2FY24 due to richer product mix (higher mix of 3W and premium 2W segment, partly offset by higher mix of EV 2W segment), price increases and raw material tailwinds.
The brokerage expects the company to post revenue of ₹10,939 crore, net profit of ₹1,775.7 crore, EBITDA of ₹2,129 crore and EBITDA margin of 19.5% in Q2FY24.
Bajaj Auto’s volumes declined by 8% YoY in 2QFY24, led by 19% YoY decline in domestic two-wheeler segment due to base effect, 5% YoY decline in export two-wheeler segment due to weak demand trends in African and South Asian regions and 31% YoY decline in export three-wheeler segment, partly offset by an 81% YoY increase in domestic three-wheeler segment volumes, said Kotak Institutional Equities.
We expect revenues to increase by 7% YoY, led by an 18% YoY increase in ASPs due to the higher mix of the three-wheeler segment, lower mix of the domestic economy motorcycle segment, lower mix of the export two-wheeler segment, price increases and favorable FX and an 8% YoY decline in volumes, the brokerage firm added.
While exports volume declined 9% YoY, overall demand sentiments still seems to be improving as concerns related to currency and macros are getting stabilized. Two-wheeler domestic volumes declined 9% YoY partly as the festive season inventory stocking has shifted to 3Q from 2Q last year. Margin to expand 20 bps QoQ (+200 bp YoY) largely due to savings from declining commodity cost and price hikes, said brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
We expect revenue to grow by 6% YoY due to volume decline of -8% YoY and a better mix leading to higher ASP. EBITDA margin to increase by 220 bps to 19.4% YoY led by lower input costs, price hikes. We expect PAT to increase by 13.4% YoY, said brokerage house Prabhudas Lilladher.
It expects Bajaj Auto to report revenue of ₹10,812 crore, net profit of ₹1,734.9 crore, EBITDA of ₹2,101.5 crore and EBITDA margin of 19.4% in Q2FY24.
Two-wheeler domestic volumes declined 9% YoY partly as the festive season inventory stocking has shifted to 3Q from 2Q last year. Margin to expand 20 bps QoQ (+200 bps YoY) largely due to savings from declining commodity cost and price hikes, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.
Analysts expect earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), or operating profit, of Bajaj Auto to increase by 19.5% to ₹2,102 crore from ₹1,758.8 crore in the year-ago quarter led by price hikes and lower input costs.
EBITDA margin is likely to expand by 220 basis points (bps) to 19.4% from 17.2%, YoY.
“We expect revenue to grow by 6% YoY due to volume decline of 8% YoY and a better mix leading to higher ASP. EBITDA margin to increase by c220bps to 19.4% YoY led by lower input costs, price hikes. We expect PAT to increase by 13.4% YoY," brokerage firm Prabhudas Lilladher said.
Bajaj Auto’s total sales volume during the quarter declined 8.4% YoY to 10,53,953 units. Two-wheeler sales fell 13.5% to 8,81,583 units, while commercial vehicle (CV) sales jumped 30.6% YoY to 1,72,370 units in the September quarter.
Bajaj Auto share price opened higher on Wednesday ahead of the release of Q2 earnings later today. Bajaj Auto shares opened marginally higher at ₹5,140.65 apiece against previous close of ₹5,140.60 apiece on the BSE. The stock price gained after opening and made a high of ₹5,162.40 apiece.
The quarterly earnings season is in full swing and today 32 companies will be reporting its earnings. The most prominent ones being Bajaj Auto, Bandhan Bank, ICICI General Insurance, IndusInd Bank, Wipro and UTI AMC.
Companies those will report their Q2FY24 numbers today include 5paisa, Astral, Alpha Ind, Bajaj Auto, Bandhan Bank, DPL, Gujarat Cotex, Heritage Food, Himachal Fibres, ICICI General Insurance, IIFL, IndusInd Bank, LTI Mindtree, OFSS, Persistent, Polycab, ShoppersStop, Titagarh, UTI AMC, Wipro, Tips Ind. Read here
Auto major Bajaj Auto’s revenue for the quarter ended September 2023 is expected to grow by 5.33% to ₹10,747 crore from ₹10,202.8 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal.
Bajaj Auto’s net profit in Q2FY24 is expected to rise 13.6% to ₹1,738 crore from ₹1,530 crore in the same quarter last year, as per average estimates of analysts.
The overall automobile sector witnessed flattish volume growth in Q2FY24 on back of decline in two-wheeler and tractor segments. Commodity costs continued to remain benign during the quarter, which should continue to aid margins of the auto companies.
Auto major Bajaj Auto is set to release its financial results for the second quarter of FY24 today, 18 October 2023. The board meeting of the automobile major is scheduled to take place tomorrow to approve the financial statements for the July-September quarter of FY24.
