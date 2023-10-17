Bajaj Auto Q2 Results Preview: Net profit likely to rise 13% YoY; lower volumes to drag revenue growth
Bajaj Auto Q2 Results Preview: The overall automobile sector witnessed flattish volume growth in Q2FY24 on back of decline in two-wheeler and tractor segments. Commodity costs continued to remain benign during the quarter, which should continue to aid margins of the auto companies.
Bajaj Auto, the two and three-wheeler manufacturer, will announce its financial results for the second quarter of FY24 on Wednesday, 18 October 2023. The board meeting of the automobile major is scheduled to take place tomorrow to approve the financial statements for the July-September quarter of FY24.