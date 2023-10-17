Bajaj Auto, the two and three-wheeler manufacturer, will announce its financial results for the second quarter of FY24 on Wednesday, 18 October 2023. The board meeting of the automobile major is scheduled to take place tomorrow to approve the financial statements for the July-September quarter of FY24.

The overall automobile sector witnessed flattish volume growth in Q2FY24 on back of decline in two-wheeler and tractor segments. Commodity costs continued to remain benign during the quarter, which should continue to aid margins of the auto companies.

For Bajaj Auto, net profit in Q2FY24 is expected to rise 13.6% to ₹1,738 crore from ₹1,530 crore in the same quarter last year, as per average estimates of analysts.

The company’s total sales volume during the quarter declined 8.4% YoY to 10,53,953 units. Two-wheeler sales fell 13.5% to 8,81,583 units, while commercial vehicle (CV) sales jumped 30.6% YoY to 1,72,370 units in the September quarter.

The auto major’s revenue for the quarter is expected to grow by 5.33% to ₹10,747 crore from ₹10,202.8 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal.

Analysts expect earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), or operating profit, of Bajaj Auto to increase by 19.5% to ₹2,102 crore from ₹1,758.8 crore in the year-ago quarter led by price hikes and lower input costs.

EBITDA margin is likely to expand by 220 basis points (bps) to 19.4% from 17.2%, YoY.

“We expect revenue to grow by 6% YoY due to volume decline of 8% YoY and a better mix leading to higher ASP. EBITDA margin to increase by c220bps to 19.4% YoY led by lower input costs, price hikes. We expect PAT to increase by 13.4% YoY," brokerage firm Prabhudas Lilladher said.

While exports volume declined 9% YoY, overall demand sentiments still seems to be improving as concerns related to currency and macros are getting stabilized.

“Two-wheeler domestic volumes declined 9% YoY partly as the festive season inventory stocking has shifted to 3Q from 2Q last year. Margin to expand 20 bps QoQ (+200 bps YoY) largely due to savings from declining commodity cost and price hikes," Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.

Meanwhile, Kotak Institutional Equities expects Bajaj Auto Q2 revenue to increase by 7% YoY, led by an 18% YoY increase in ASPs due to the higher mix of the three-wheeler segment, lower mix of the domestic economy motorcycle segment, lower mix of the export two-wheeler segment, price increases and favorable FX and an 8% YoY decline in volumes.

“We expect EBITDA margin to improve by 50 bps QoQ in Q2FY24 due to richer product mix (higher mix of 3W and premium 2W segment, partly offset by higher mix of EV 2W segment), price increases and raw material tailwinds," the brokerage firm said.

Bajaj Auto share price has seen a decent rally this year as the stock is up more than 42% year-to-date (YTD). Bajaj Auto shares have remained flat in the last one month and are up only over 6% in three months. The stock is up more than 41% in one year and over 68% in three years.

On Tuesday, Bajaj Auto share price ended 1.24% higher at ₹5,140.60 apiece on the BSE.

