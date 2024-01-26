Bajaj Auto Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 38.02% YoY

Bajaj Auto declared their Q3 FY24 results on 24 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 30.55% & the profit increased by 38.02% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 12.24% and the profit increased by 0.62%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.82% q-o-q & increased by 11.78% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 13.92% q-o-q & increased by 38.01% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹71.9 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 38% Y-o-Y.

Bajaj Auto has delivered 0.65% return in the last 1 week, 48.09% return in the last 6 months, and 6.11% YTD return.

Currently, Bajaj Auto has a market cap of ₹204253.3 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹7419 & ₹3625.6 respectively.

As of 26 Jan, 2024, out of 38 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 4 analysts have given a Sell rating, 11 analysts have given a Hold rating, 10 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 10 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 26 Jan, 2024, was to Buy.

Bajaj Auto Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 12165.33 10838.24 +12.24% 9318.54 +30.55% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 404.15 400.88 +0.82% 361.55 +11.78% Depreciation/ Amortization 92.91 91.82 +1.19% 74.82 +24.18% Total Operating Expense 9843.34 8799.93 +11.86% 7636.07 +28.91% Operating Income 2321.99 2038.31 +13.92% 1682.47 +38.01% Net Income Before Taxes 2666.22 2584.02 +3.18% 1944.52 +37.11% Net Income 2032.62 2020.05 +0.62% 1472.7 +38.02% Diluted Normalized EPS 71.9 71.4 +0.7% 52.1 +38%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹2032.62Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹12165.33Cr

