Bajaj Auto Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 38.02% YoY

Bajaj Auto declared their Q3 FY24 results on 24 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 30.55% & the profit increased by 38.02% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 12.24% and the profit increased by 0.62%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.82% q-o-q & increased by 11.78% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 13.92% q-o-q & increased by 38.01% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹71.9 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 38% Y-o-Y.
Bajaj Auto has delivered 0.65% return in the last 1 week, 48.09% return in the last 6 months, and 6.11% YTD return.
Currently, Bajaj Auto has a market cap of ₹204253.3 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹7419 & ₹3625.6 respectively.
As of 26 Jan, 2024, out of 38 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 4 analysts have given a Sell rating, 11 analysts have given a Hold rating, 10 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 10 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 26 Jan, 2024, was to Buy.
Bajaj Auto Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|12165.33
|10838.24
|+12.24%
|9318.54
|+30.55%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|404.15
|400.88
|+0.82%
|361.55
|+11.78%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|92.91
|91.82
|+1.19%
|74.82
|+24.18%
|Total Operating Expense
|9843.34
|8799.93
|+11.86%
|7636.07
|+28.91%
|Operating Income
|2321.99
|2038.31
|+13.92%
|1682.47
|+38.01%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|2666.22
|2584.02
|+3.18%
|1944.52
|+37.11%
|Net Income
|2032.62
|2020.05
|+0.62%
|1472.7
|+38.02%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|71.9
|71.4
|+0.7%
|52.1
|+38%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹2032.62Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹12165.33Cr
