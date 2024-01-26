Hello User
Bajaj Auto Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 38.02% YoY

Bajaj Auto Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 38.02% YoY

Livemint

Bajaj Auto Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Increased by 30.55% YoY & Profit Increased by 38.02% YoY

Bajaj Auto Q3 FY24 Results Live

Bajaj Auto declared their Q3 FY24 results on 24 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 30.55% & the profit increased by 38.02% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 12.24% and the profit increased by 0.62%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.82% q-o-q & increased by 11.78% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 13.92% q-o-q & increased by 38.01% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 71.9 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 38% Y-o-Y.

Bajaj Auto has delivered 0.65% return in the last 1 week, 48.09% return in the last 6 months, and 6.11% YTD return.

Currently, Bajaj Auto has a market cap of 204253.3 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 7419 & 3625.6 respectively.

As of 26 Jan, 2024, out of 38 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 4 analysts have given a Sell rating, 11 analysts have given a Hold rating, 10 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 10 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 26 Jan, 2024, was to Buy.

Bajaj Auto Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue12165.3310838.24+12.24%9318.54+30.55%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total404.15400.88+0.82%361.55+11.78%
Depreciation/ Amortization92.9191.82+1.19%74.82+24.18%
Total Operating Expense9843.348799.93+11.86%7636.07+28.91%
Operating Income2321.992038.31+13.92%1682.47+38.01%
Net Income Before Taxes2666.222584.02+3.18%1944.52+37.11%
Net Income2032.622020.05+0.62%1472.7+38.02%
Diluted Normalized EPS71.971.4+0.7%52.1+38%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹2032.62Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹12165.33Cr

