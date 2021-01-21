Bajaj Auto Q3 net profit jumps 23% to 1,556 cr

"Q3FY21 has been a record quarter for the Company - highest ever turnover which for the first time ever exceeded ₹9,000 crore, highest ever profit before tax which for the first time ever exceeded ₹2,000 crore, highest ever profit after tax to over ₹1,500 crore and an expansion in operating EBITDA margin to 19.8% driven by higher operating leverage and better product mix," Bajaj Auto said in a stock exchange filing.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}